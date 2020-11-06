Sarah's Weekend List, November 6-8

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca .

Dave Chapelle had so much fun hosting Saturday Night live post-election in 2016 that he'll do it again this weekend. Foo Fighters will be the musical guests. Saturday, 11:30pm.

Montreal's electro hip-hop DJ Kaytranada plays new material in his live, virtual set from the SAT, Friday at 11pm.

Rufus Wainwright is taking fans through all nine of his studio albums, one album at a time each week. Check out this week's episode, on Want One, Part 1 Friday, 5pm.

Since it will be lovely out this weekend, why not check out the ongoing Cité-Mémoire project in Old Montreal? I was reminded of the ongoing outdoor installation as a newly-released documentary explains its development by Cirque du soleil vets Michel Lemieux, Victor Pilon and Michel Marc Bouchard. Essentially, it is a series of visual projections that cover various parts of Montreal's history, including Expo 67, Angélique and Joe Beef. All you need is to download the app so you can hear the audio narrations that accompany the different projections (and to navigate to the displays). The projections start at dusk and continue until 11pm, Wednesday to Sunday.

Infinitheatre's new play, King of Canada, was initially supposed to premiere right as the October red zone restrictions were to lift, but instead the company is streaming the show live this weekend. Paul Van Dyck's new work is a political satire about Canada's longest-serving and weirdest Prime Minister, William Lyon Mackenzie King. 'Part séance, part trial' - catch it Friday, 7:30pm and Sunday, 2pm. Free - but donations accepted.

Theatre de l'Ouest End is presenting Mask: A Virtual Soirée, streaming snippets of new works from Montreal writers and performers. Five to 10 minute segments of monologues, scenes and music. On Facebook Live, Friday, 7:30pm.

Centaur Theatre is airing audio versions of well-known Canadian plays during two-week windows, as produced by Tarragon Theatre in Toronto. You have until Sunday to hear Hannah Moscovitch's Afghanistant-set combat drama, This is War.

If the drama of the week has left you zonked, why not dial into something serene? How about painting with Bob Ross? This week, dozens of fans got to take part in an immersive exhibition about Bob's life in Indiana, touring his studio and taking a painting workshop. Well, since you can't visit Indiana any time soon, here is a link to all of Ross' TV episodes on YouTube. Bob would have celebrated his 78th birthday last week.

And West Wings fans: the cast reunited a few weeks back in support of a non-partisan non-profit called When We All Vote. They performed a theatrical staging of an episode from the third season, and it's finally available on Crave. New to Netflix: Anya Taylor Joy plays an aspiring, orphan chess champ in the praised period series, The Queen's Gambit. And Sarah Cooper got famous for lipsyncing Donald Trump - does she have the chops for her own show? The comic and author's new sketch series, Everything's Fine, is out now. Other new buzzy things to see: season Two of The Mandalorian has debuted on Disney+. And the Borat Subsequent Moviefest is on Amazon Prime.

Cavalia's Illumi is a colourful escape through a 3-kilometre labyrinth, starting with spooky skeletons, meandering through pleasant forests to icy fields and a spooky town. Your drive includes a stop with food trucks at the midpoint. It's kitschy, but fun for kids and anyone who just really needs a safe adventure outside the house. In Laval off Boulevard des Souvenirs, until January 5.

Explore McGill and get a thrill with a virtual escape room compiled by the university's librarians, archivists and game developers. A mysterious poisoner is on the loose, and you have to track them down! Starting at the pathology lab, then solving puzzles (based on McGill and Montreal history) all over campus. You can play Raising Spirits with a browser. The game got a fresh update this week! For ages 12 and up.

The Royal Montreal Regiment and Le Royal 22ieme Regiment look back on the October Crisis through the eyes of soldiers deployed after the kidnapping of James Cross. This virtual exhibit is geared to students and teachers, but anyone can check out The October Crisis 1970 online.

Tiny Plateau arthouse Cinema Moderne is still releasing new content, including one Korena feature film about a woman in her 40s who has to reinvent herself after she loses her job. Check out the full list here.

Other things you can do online that will be more enriching that scrolling endlessly through your Instagram feed...a bevy of Canadian museums are putting their offers online: Winnipeg's Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the Art Gallery of Ontario and The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau are making their works and exhibits available online. The Calgary Zoo is also sharing their Panda Cam, where you watch their two giant pandas, Er Shun and Da Mao, frolic for a few hours every day.

International museums like the Louvre, the Sistine Chapel, the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, the British Museum in London and the Hermitage Museum are also online. The Metropolitan Opera has a nightly stream. And visit Yayoi Kusama's mesmerizing Infinity Mirror installation.