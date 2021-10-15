Sarah's Weekend List, October 15-17

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to . produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca



Pointe-à-Callière Museum has just launched a new show chronicling the history of circus, It's Circus Time! Over 350 objects will explore the 200-some year history of the art in Quebec, through costumes, props, training equipment and more.To celebrate, tightrope walker Laurence T-Vu is going to perform two shows a day this weekend, walking a 70-metre rope - 10 metres off the ground! - over Place Royale. He'll walk from a tower set near Maison Christian Faure to the Éperon, the building housing the Museum. Saturday and Sunday, at 1pm and 3pm.

Montreal's resident New Orleans brass band-meets-hip hop standards Urban Science Brass Band takes up a three-night residency at Club Soda, pairing up with Swing Riot on Friday, Alaclair Ensemble Saturday and The Brooks Sunday. A portion of ticket sales will go to a charity of the collaborating band's choosing. If you can't make it in person, the shows will be streaming on Twitch!

'Yiddish gangster' band Orkestar Kriminal hits up Bar Le Ritz, Saturday, 7:30pm.

Over 80 designers are taking part in the Braderie de mode québécoise sale at Marché Bonsecours. Chase those deep discounts with pret-a-porter, accessories and more. Until Sunday.

Les Grand Ballets launches their season with a triple bill! Mauro Bigonzetti's choreography set to Vivaldi's The Four Seasons and emerging artist Gaby Baars' first longform creation for les Ballets, Rule 26 ½. And finally, talented Quebec choreographer Édouard Lock has created his first piece for the troupe in over 20 years, a solo piece to be performed by principal dancer Rachele Buriassi. Until October 23.

Comedian Jen Grant shares her unique take on the world at the Comedy Nest, Friday and Saturday.

And more comedy to check out at Theatre Sainte-Catherine: Friday Night Fire, 8pm includes stand-ups Eslepth Wright, Walter Lyng and more. Sloppy Sundays presents “dripping wet longform experimental comedy”, Sunday 9:30pm.

Leni Parker plays a whopping seven different characters in the one-woman whodunnit, Robert Hewett's The Blonde, The Brunette and The Vengeful Redhead, opening this week at the Hudson Village Theatre. The set design pays homage to film auteur Wes Anderson. Until October 24, with streaming options on the 23rd and 24th.

The McCord Museum is marking its 100th anniversary by launching free admission for the next 100 days (well, 98 at this point!) to its historic and cultural exhibits. Check out the tribute to cartoonist Serge Chapleau and Exquisite Score, a pandemic collaboration between artists and friends Caroline Monnet and Laura Ortman.

Feeling inspired by Team Canada's showing on the pitch this week? Cheer on 20 soccer teams made up from the local hospitality and entertainment worlds at GOAL MTL, held in conjunction with CF Montreal at Saputo Stadium - the first time the venue will host this event. Grab a bite and a drink, a coffee from Olimpico and get a free haircut from Maison Privée or a tattoo by Linus. Money is raised for the GOAL Initiatives Foundation, which champions well-being through football! Sunday, 11am.

How about a one-on-one, live play... over the phone? When you buy a ticket for Soon, Tomorrow Maybe, you will get a phone call at 7:30pm with an actress at the other end of the line. "Helen" is a woman dealing with a taboo subject... regretting and contemplating her role as a mother. The performer has a script, but you can interact with her as much or as little as you would like. Writer and director Marie Ayotte was inspired by a conversation with a friend who loved her child, but had mixed feelings about her experience; Ayotte followed up with years of research and 30 in-depth interviews with women. The show runs until Sunday. (While it might appear that it is sold out at the online box office, contact the company here to request a ticket or arrange an alternative date.)

Festival du Nouveau Cinéma launches this week with a stacked lineup at multiple cinemas. The Worst Person in the World introduces Julie, 30, who is madly in love - until she meets a new man. It screens Friday, 5:30pm at Cinéma l'Imperial. And Virgin Blue portrays the relationship between a woman and the granddaughter who cares for her, Saturday 4pm at Cinéma du Parc.

The 10th annual Festival Phénomena celebrates eclectic, whimsical and provocative performance art. Check out the final Cabaret DADA Pandémique at Sala Rossa, Friday, 8pm with performers like Celesta O’Lee, Rosie Bourgeoisie, Phoenix Inana and Jacqueline van de Geer. Until October 22.

Bond villain Rami Malek hosts Saturday Night Live, with rapper Young Thug as musical guest. Saturday, 11:30pm.

ONGOING

The Jardin botanique has added a slew of Halloweeen events to its slate, including the Magic Steps Circuit for kids, the educational series All About Squash, and KOWAI, which spotlights the many scary, fantastical creatures from Japanese folklore! And of course, the after-dusk Gardens of Light show is back after a one-year hiatus. Kids will love the Halloween-themed tour followed by an Ode to the Moon, an installation which allows you to 'howl' at the night sky (be warned: there is a lot of wailing.) The walking tour is different from past years, starting with the Japanese pavilion, through a spectacularly atmospheric First Nations garden, ending with the Chinese pavilion, where brand-new lanterns pay homage to Pangu, the world creator from Chinese mythology, who is accompanied by a slew of creatures.

La Ronde has launched their annual Halloween celebration, Fright Fest. Roam the park in the dark, check out haunted spaces and avoid the chainsaw-wielding guy. Until October 31.

Parc Safari is also getting into the Halloween act, encouraging visitors this month to come dressed in spooky costumes and visit their haunted house. There are also scavenger hunts with prizes for the kids.

Artist Victor Pilon has begun a marathon performance at the Big O this week. The creator is shoveling 50 tons of sand, seven hours a day, six days a week for a month. His inspiration is the Greek legend of Sisyphus, punished for having cheated death... sentenced to roll a giant boulder up a mountain for eternity. Pilon, for his part, was inspired on this journey by his life partner, who died in a car accident. Watch Pilon at work, Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 1pm. Free admission.

Centaur director Eda Holmes is making a splash directing Michel Marc Bouchard's French-language Embrasse, which just opened the season at Theatre du Nouveau monde. An aspiring fashion designer struggling to find his way out from the thumb of his seamstress mother, who gets into an altercation at their local mall. (And Yves St. Laurent himself is all mixed up in this tiny drama, too.) The stylish co-production will eventually come to Centaur in January.

The Montreal Science Centre has reopened! Learn more about our evolution in Human, the moon in Water in the Universe and the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. The 3D IMAX theatre is also open, with Superpower Dogs 3D delving into the work of rescue canines.

The Îlots 76 play area near the Saputo stadium offers a series of sports-themed bouncy castles, including a small replica of the Big O. Let the kids tire themselves out while you sip a coffee; $9 gives you an hour of bouncy time, no reservations required. Open 10am to 6pm.

The Biosphère on Ile Ste Helene has finally reopened, joining the Space of Life constellation that also includes the Biodome. With the recent "red alert" climate report from the UN, the Biosphère's mission is as urgent as ever: to educate Montrealers about the environment and how best to care for it.

Want to go to space, for a fraction of the cost and without any air sickness or g-force? The Phi Centre presents The Infinite at the Arsenal gallery in Griffintown. Would-be astronauts strap on virtual reality headsets, then walk into a cavernous room. But what your eyes see is a slightly smaller version of the International Space Station. Stepping aboard, you reach out to activate capsules that bring you elbow-to-elbow with actual astronauts, like Quebec's own David Saint-Jacques. In these 360-degree capsules, the space travellers explain how they work, eat and exercise 400 kilometres from home. Since it's the Phi Centre, the VR show is then complemented by two immersive art projects inspired by the themes at hand. It's a vivid, thrilling and educational adventure - no spacesuit required - brought to you by a collaboration with NASA, the ISS National Lab, Time Studios and Montreal outfit Felix & Paul Studios. Appropriate for ages 8 and up.

It was a hot week! Cool off at Below the Ice with Mario Cyr, a new immersive walk-through exhibit by Cirque Éloize. You will journey north to follow Cyr, a documentary filmmaker, to nearly inaccessible spots in the Canadian Arctic. Marvel at the polar bears and narwhals and walruses, and learn more about what a precarious position their environment is in. At the Éloize Studios In Old Montreal, at 417 Berri.