Sarah's Weekend List, October 22-24

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to . produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca

Late summer mainstay Fantasia Film Festival continues to celebrate 25 years with Fantasia en fete a free special screening series of its most popular films - and many of them are in the spooky spirit of the season. Check out 1971's Godzilla Vs. Hedorah, Saturday at 9:40pm. If you are now a fan of Korean cinema thanks to Parasite and Squid Game, there is the stunning Voice of Silence, about two men caught up in organized crime in the Korean countryside, Saturday, 7pm. And Swedish bloodsucker classic, Let the Right One In follows a child vampire, Sunday 9:45pm.

And the big cinematic release this weekend is the long-awaited third adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 space saga, Dune. Quebecer Denis Villeneuve directs Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and Rebeca Ferguson in this tale about a noble family fighting control over an obscure desert planet that harbours a powerful resources called 'melange.' Reviews so far are positive, a coup for Villeneuve considering the first attempt to film Dune was aborted and the second was widely-panned.

Local rockers Po Lazarus hit up Petit Campus, along with Frisco Lee and The Golden Gate. Saturday, 8pm.

DJ Demers headlines The Comedy Nest, Friday and Saturday.

Comic Monica Hamburg pokes fun at free, online erotica with a panel of funny friends in Pornomedy Friday, 8pm at Freestanding Room.

Have you seen the hot pink shack perched on top of the defunct Canada Malting plant in Saint-Henri? This mysterious piece of whimsical graffiti has puzzled Montrealers for years, and has now inspired a new dance-theatre creation by the team at Tableau d'Hôte theatre. For one night only, 11 dancers will perform La vie en pink, a 20-minute dance choreographed by the talented Cai Glover, who has lived with hearing impairment since the age of 8. He has woven visual poetry into the work... literal poems enacted in movements inspired by American and Quebec Sign Languages. Free (but do reserve online!) this Saturday at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm from the vantage point of McAuslan brewery.

One-man show Every Brilliant Thing returns after a spring run at the Segal and Hudson Village Theatre, with the first preview this Sunday afternoon. We meet the Narrator as a child whose mother has been diagnosed with chronic depression. They are determined to make her realize how much life has to offer, so they begin to compile a list of Brilliant Things, like roller coasters and ice cream. Audience participation makes this a surprising and interactive experience. Danny Brochu resumes his role... and he'll join me Sunday at 11am for the first Sunday @ the Segal discussion of the season! We will chat with actors who have played the role all over Canada. Join us from home here, Sunday at 11am.

And speaking of Hudson Village Theatre, final weekend to catch Leni Parker playing a whopping seven different characters in the one-woman whodunnit, Robert Hewett's The Blonde, The Brunette and The Vengeful Redhead. The set design pays homage to film auteur Wes Anderson. Until Sunday, with streaming options Saturday and Sunday at 7:30pm.

Les Grand Ballets launches their season with a triple bill! Mauro Bigonzetti's choreography set to Vivaldi's The Four Seasons and emerging artist Gaby Baars' first longform creation for les Ballets, Rule 26 ½. And finally, talented Quebec choreographer Édouard Lock has created his first piece for the troupe in over 20 years, a solo piece performed by principal dancer Rachele Buriassi. Until Saturday.

The 10th annual Festival Phénomena wraps up this weekend! Catch Paysages avec créatures, at Sala Rossa, Friday at 8pm, and a photo exhibition celebrating the festival's eccentric, fabulous performances over the years, at the Maison de la culture Plateau-Mont-Royal.

Also at Maison de la culture Plateau-Mont-Royal: a final remount of the award-winning play Yev by Scapegoat Carnivale Theatre. A hermit living in the Siberian taiga has her boundaries crossed by a neighbouring geologist and an inquisitive student. Free, Friday 8pm.

A few more days to see artist Victor Pilon do his marathon performance at the Big O. The creator is shoveling 50 tons of sand, seven hours a day, six days a week for a month. His inspiration is the Greek legend of Sisyphus, punished for having cheated death... sentenced to roll a giant boulder up a mountain for eternity. Pilon, for his part, was inspired on this journey by his life partner, who died in a car accident. Watch Pilon at work, Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 1pm. Until October 27. Free admission.

And Ted Lasso himself takes over hosting duties at Saturday Night Live. Alum Jason Sudeikis is joined by the genre-spanning musical guest Brandi Carlille. Saturday, 11:30am.

ONGOING



The McCord Museum is marking its 100th anniversary by launching free admission for 100 days, until January 19. Check out the tribute to cartoonist Serge Chapleau and the enlightening Indigenous Voices of Today.

Pointe-à-Callière has just launched a new show chronicling the history of circus, It's Circus Time! Over 350 objects will explore the 200-some year history of the art in Quebec, through costumes, props, training equipment and more.

The Jardin botanique has added a slew of Halloweeen events to its slate, including the Magic Steps Circuit for kids, the educational series All About Squash, and KOWAI, which spotlights the many scary, fantastical creatures from Japanese folklore! And of course, the after-dusk Gardens of Light show is back after a one-year hiatus. Kids will love the Halloween-themed tour followed by an Ode to the Moon, an installation which allows you to 'howl' at the night sky (be warned: there is a lot of wailing.) The walking tour is different from past years, starting with the Japanese pavilion, through a spectacularly atmospheric First Nations garden, ending with the Chinese pavilion, where brand-new lanterns pay homage to Pangu, the world creator from Chinese mythology, who is accompanied by a slew of creatures.

La Ronde has launched their annual Halloween celebration, Fright Fest. Roam the park in the dark, check out haunted spaces and avoid the chainsaw-wielding guy. Until October 31.

Parc Safari is also getting into the Halloween act, encouraging visitors this month to come dressed in spooky costumes and visit their haunted house. There are also scavenger hunts with prizes for the kids.

Centaur director Eda Holmes is making a splash directing Michel Marc Bouchard's French-language Embrasse, which just opened the season at Theatre du Nouveau monde. An aspiring fashion designer struggling to find his way out from the thumb of his seamstress mother, who gets into an altercation at their local mall. (And Yves St. Laurent himself is all mixed up in this tiny drama, too.) The stylish co-production will eventually come to Centaur in January.

The Montreal Science Centre has reopened! Learn more about our evolution in Human, the moon in Water in the Universe and the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. The 3D IMAX theatre is also open, with Superpower Dogs 3D delving into the work of rescue canines.

The Îlots 76 play area near the Saputo stadium offers a series of sports-themed bouncy castles, including a small replica of the Big O. Let the kids tire themselves out while you sip a coffee; $9 gives you an hour of bouncy time, no reservations required. Open 10am to 6pm.

The Biosphère on Ile Ste Helene has finally reopened, joining the Space of Life constellation that also includes the Biodome. With the recent "red alert" climate report from the UN, the Biosphère's mission is as urgent as ever: to educate Montrealers about the environment and how best to care for it.

Want to go to space, for a fraction of the cost and without any air sickness or g-force? The Phi Centre presents The Infinite at the Arsenal gallery in Griffintown. Would-be astronauts strap on virtual reality headsets, then walk into a cavernous room. But what your eyes see is a slightly smaller version of the International Space Station. Stepping aboard, you reach out to activate capsules that bring you elbow-to-elbow with actual astronauts, like Quebec's own David Saint-Jacques. In these 360-degree capsules, the space travellers explain how they work, eat and exercise 400 kilometres from home. Since it's the Phi Centre, the VR show is then complemented by two immersive art projects inspired by the themes at hand. It's a vivid, thrilling and educational adventure - no spacesuit required - brought to you by a collaboration with NASA, the ISS National Lab, Time Studios and Montreal outfit Felix & Paul Studios. Appropriate for ages 8 and up.

It was a hot week! Cool off at Below the Ice with Mario Cyr, a new immersive walk-through exhibit by Cirque Éloize. You will journey north to follow Cyr, a documentary filmmaker, to nearly inaccessible spots in the Canadian Arctic. Marvel at the polar bears and narwhals and walruses, and learn more about what a precarious position their environment is in. At the Éloize Studios In Old Montreal, at 417 Berri.