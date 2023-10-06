Sarah’s Weekend List, October 5-9

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

A new museum has opened in the heart of downtown: Centre des Mémoires Montréalaises promises to capture the city’s history and citizens. Check out the vintage neon signs at the entrance, and look for the colourful balls that once decorated Ste-Catherine in the Gay Village. There are two exhibition up now: a lookback at the 90 years of Le Chaînon, the women’s shelter and resource centre, and Détours, which focuses on hidden corners of the city. Located at 1201 St Laurent.

Laval’s Centre de la Nature hosts the stunning Museum of the Moon, an installation by British artist Luke Jerram that has travelled around the world. It is essentially a huge replica of the full moon, created with NASA-made images. It is seven metres in diameter, and each centimetre represents five kilometres of lunar surface. The Moon hangs over a lake, buoyed by a score by composer Dan Jones. Free, Friday to Monday at Centre de la Nature.

Elsa, Moana, Rapunzel, Belle and Ariel hit the rink for Disney On Ice: Find Your Hero At the Bell Centre until Monday, various times.

The final First Friday of the season is a summer-themed evening at the Olympic esplanade, with new vendors like Le Mec & Cheese and Athéna joining the food truck rally. There will be a barbecue zone with dishes from around the world, like Portuguese grilled meats, Jamaican dishes, paella, Argentinian asado and more. Singer Claudia Bouvette performs. Leashed dogs are also now allowed on site! Friday, 4 to 11pm - though take note of the rainy weather!

Long weekend means more time to party! Twenty bars and restaurants in the Village will be keeping their doors open until 6am, Saturday into Sunday, including Club Unity, Date Karaoke and Resto Du Village MTL.

Penumbra Theatre presents the Montreal premiere of sci-fi Broadway musical Be More Chill The Musical. Jeremy is a teenager in New Jersey who can achieve his wildest dreams thanks to a tiny supercomputer called the Squip. At Moyse Hall at McGill campus, Friday, 7:30pm and Saturday, 2 and 7:30pm.

Black Theatre Workshop concludes the inaugural edition of Club Zed, a playwriting festival. Catch a public reading of Djennie Laguerre’s play Taking Care of Maman, Friday 6pm at the Studio Jean-Valcourt of the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal. Free but registration required.

The eclectic Phenomena Festival hosts a free, five-hour solo show by Innu artist Natasha Kanapé Fontaine, at the Belgo on Saturday at noon, and a circus-themed marionette show titled Variety Box, on Sunday, 1 and 2:30pm, at the Maison international des arts de la marionnette.

One last chance to catch Geordie Theatre’s first show of the season, a new play titled Other Worlds. On an island beset by a natural disaster accelerated by land development, two strangers are thrown into survival mode. While Riley and Kale wait out the disaster in a bunker, they’ll examine different approaches to the future. At Maison Théâtre, Saturday at 1pm. For ages 10 and up.

The last chapter of the Potterverse will be presented in ciné-concert format. See the final showdown between Harry and his friends against Voldemort, in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2. Alexandre Desplat’s 2011 score will be performed by Attila Glatz productions, Friday and Saturday 7:30pm at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.

Friday’s music picks: Flamenco singer Diego El Ciagala heats up L’Olympia, 8pm. Technical death metal band Cryptopsy, 6:30pm at Foufounes Electriques. Punk rockers Agent Orange at Bar Le Ritz PDB, 7:30 pm. Before heading out on her own, she contributed for artists like Rihanna, Ellie Goulding and Beyoncé… see Raye at MTelus, 8pm. Marseilles rap group IAM join the MSO to put a symphonic spin on their seminal album, at Maison symphonique, 8pm.

Saturday’s music picks: Italian crooner Gigi D’Alessio at Theatre Maisonneuve, 8pm. Indie icon Devendra Banhart, at the Beanfield, 8pm. Hamilton rockers The Dirty Nil at Café Campus, 8pm. Icelandic pianist Eydís Evensen at Cinquieme Salle, 8pm.

Sunday’s music picks: Heavy metal band Bullet for My Valentine, Sunday at 7pm. Electro brother duo Two Lanes at Fairmount Theatre, 10:30pm. Iranian pop singer and songwriter Shahram Shabpareh performs The Last Tango in Montreal, at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, 8pm.

British rapper Little Simz at MTelus, Sunday 8pm.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, check out a variety of shows, including fake movie show Films in Focus, Friday 8pm, and Indie Night, Sunday at 7:30pm with troupes Fraud Department, Questionable Decisions and Up Next).

Brampton native Zabrina Douglas headlines at The Comedy Nest, with support from Scott Faulconbridge, Gino Durante and Rodney Ramsey, and more. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30pm. Hear Zabrina in conversation with Andrew here.

Rachid Badouri hosts a comedy fundraiser for earthquake relief in Morocco, Monday, 8pm at L’Olympia.

Kinky and naughty fun at the The Wiggle Room this weekend. On the bill at the “The Burlesque Play Room”: Zyra Lee Vanity, Mina Minou, Roxy Torpedo, Isa Strawberry, Kyky de la Vega, with hosting by host-performer Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Chalet Baie de Valois hosts an art exhibit by the Golden Artists.The Pointe-Claire group, founded back in the late ‘90s, today has 60 members that gather to create and exhibit their art. The vernissage is Friday, 6 to 9pm, and open Saturday 10am to 5pm, at 90 Lakeshore Road in Pointe-Claire. (Part of the sales will go to Le Phare The Lighthouse, which provides palliative care to children with life-threatening illnesses.

ONGOING EVENTS

Place des Arts opened 60 years ago this week! The sprawling complex looks back on its long history with a new exhibition, An Artistic Journey, with images from major performances and first-hand stories. At the Espace Culture Georges-Émile-Lapalme.

The McCord Stewart Museum’s excellent and informative Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience. The show profiles the 11 nations living within the borders of Quebec, with testimonies and carefully curated objects.

The very popular Bébé symphonique show has just returned to the Planetarium! This multisensory show is designed for kiddos up to 18 months of age, with adapted sound levels and swirling images of the stars. The 33-minute show is paired with the educational short film, Stardust. Though this weekend is booked, start making your plans to see this popular show before it ends December 17.

Ads are swapped for art in the metro system in Laval, starting Saturday. The 4th edition of Zoom Art is setting up 30 works from 15 contemporary artists in and around Montmorency and de la Concorde metro stations. Catch the works of artists like Gwenaël Bélanger, Sarah Anne Johnson and Chih-Chien Wang, all within the theme of Secret Nature. Vote for your favourite piece and you could win a chance to receive one of the pieces! Until October 15.

Theatre La Licorne puts on a French translation of A Play For The Living In a Time of Extinction. Naomi is grappling with fear about climate, extinction and personal loss in this intimate, direct play. The show’s co-presenter, Centaur, first put on the English one-woman show in 2022, and this version is a tender tribute to the original. At La Licorne until October 12.

Pink Floyd’s iconic rock album Dark Side of the Moon debuted 50 years ago, and the band marks the anniversary with an immersive audiovisual experience. Designed for domes and planetariums, Dark Side has played to sold-out audiences at the Planetarium, and now it comes to the SAT, which has reopened after months of renovations. The music has been remastered, and the cosmic images will delight fans both veteran and new. I finally checked it out this week, and it's a beautiful way to take in the album for the first or umpteenth time. You lay back in a beanbag chair while the music anad visuals wash over you. It's also an easy introduction to the immersive format for newcomers. At the Satosphere until October 27.

The enchanting Gardens of Light have returned to the Botanical Gardens. Look for the new lanterns depicting Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai from Chinese folklore; the tragic Butterfly Lovers hover over Dream Lake. They are located in the Chinese Garden, and the path will bring you to the Japanese Gardens and the First Nations Gardens. Timed entries, until October 31.

Open your eyes to striking images from around the globe at the World Press Photo exhibit. The images were selected from over 60,000 entries to the 66th annual photo contest. Look for French photographer Jonathan Fontaine’s The Nomad’s Final Journey, which shows a teenager at a refugee camp in Ethiopia. At Bonsecours Market until October 15.

Arriving in Quebec for the first time, Inside Dalí is a three-part exploration that takes you beyond the iconic Surrealist’s strange mustache. Born in Catalonia in 1904, Salvador Dalí is known for his melting clocks and affinity for telephones and lobsters. First, a 35-minute ‘immersion’ of his works in a room with 7-metre high ceilings, then a 360-degree experience in The Mirror Room, concluding with a more straightforward look at the artist’s life. At the Arsenal Art Gallery in Griffintown, now extended until October 15!

SOS Vortex is the ‘little brother’ to the SOS Labyrinth in the Old Port. Enter the vibrant time vortex of a mad scientist while learning about ecology and climate change. The structure is made of recycled containers, with eye-catching colours and Pop Art esthetic. At the CF Carrefour Laval parking lot (corner of Daniel-Johnon and Le Carrefour) until October 29.

The Infinite virtual reality experience returns to Montreal at a different location, with new, immersive footage shot from the International Space Station. Over the course of an hour, the exhibit puts you shoulder-to-shoulder with astronauts like David Saint-Jacques, taking you through their day orbiting the Earth. A jaw-dropping V-R treat! At 2 de la Commune Street West in the Old Port. Until October 29.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal just launched Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile. This exhibit traces life both ordinary and royal on the legendary river, dating from the start of human settlement to the Roman conquest. Some 320 items will be displayed in an exclusive agreement with the Museo Egizio in Turin, including jewelry, statues, tools, sarcophagi and more! Until October 15.