Sarah's Weekend List, October 8-11

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca .

La Ronde has launched their annual Halloween celebration, Fright Fest. Roam the park in the dark, check out haunted spaces and avoid the chainsaw-wielding guy. Until October 31.

Parc Safari is also getting into the Halloween act, encouraging visitors this month to come dressed in spooky costumes and visit their haunted house. There are also scavenger hunts with prizes for the kids.

The Jardin botanique has added a slew of Halloweeen events to its slate, including the Magic Steps Circuit for kids, the educational series All About Squash, and KOWAI, which spotlights the many scary, fantastical creatures from Japanese folklore! And of course, the after-dusk Gardens of Light show is back after a one-year hiatus. Kids will love the Halloween-themed tour followed by an Ode to the Moon, an installation which allows you to 'howl' at the night sky (be warned: there is a lot of wailing.) The walking tour is different from past years, starting with the Japanese pavilion, through a spectacularly atmospheric First Nations garden, ending with the Chinese pavilion, where brand-new lanterns pay homage to Pangu, the world creator from Chinese mythology, who is accompanied by a slew of creatures.

Festival Mondiale de la bière puts on a fall edition outdoors at the Rio Tinto Courtyard and Windsor Station (next to the Bell Centre). Sample from nearly 150 beers from over 40 breweries from here, as well as Germany, Poland, Norway, Ireland and Belgium. Snacks on site, as well as DJs and beer experts. Until Sunday.

Festival du Nouveau Cinéma launches this week with a stacked lineup at multiple cinemas. Check out a short film called Taxidermisez-Moi, which is about taxidermied animals coming back to life, at Cinema du Parc, 6:40pm on Friday. At the same venue: Romanian masterpiece and Golden Bear-wnnner Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn is a satire about a teacher whose life is blown apart after a private video is shared online, 9pm Friday.

James Bond returns for a 25th time in the pandemic-delayed No Time to Die. In his final outing as 007, Daniel Craig portrays Bond resting in Jamaica, essentially retired... until he is called back to service to fight a mysterious villain. And on Netfilx: Korean global hit Squid Game, which pits competitors against each other in a series of ruthless, bloody kids' games. The prize: a multimillion dollar jackpot

The 10th annual Festival Phénomena celebrates eclectic, whimsical and provocative performance art. All the performances will be entirely live, with half outdoors and half in venues. Marie Davidson and her band L'Oeil Nu perform at La Tulipe, Friday 8pm. Chaosmos is a "poetic and sonic perfomance" Friday and Saturday at L'Entrepot 77. Learn a quick dance routine and join a choreographed performance in Bouge la, at Laurier Park, Saturday at 1pm.

How about a one-on-one, live play... over the phone? When you buy a ticket for Soon, Tomorrow Maybe, you will get a phone call at 7:30pm with an actress at the other end of the line. "Helen" is a woman dealing with a taboo subject... regretting and contemplating her role as a mother. The performer has a script, but you can interact with her as much or as little as you would like. Writer and director Marie Ayotte was inspired by a conversation with a friend who loved her child, but had mixed feelings about her experience; Ayotte followed up with years of research and 30 in-depth interviews with women. The show runs until October 17. (While it might appear that it is sold out at the online box office, contact the company here to request a ticket or arrange an alternative date.)

Home Theatre Productions presents Anna MacAlpine's fantasy-themed Here Be Dragons. Princess Thea and her pals seek out an enchanted sword to defeat a trio of evil sisters named Morgana, Moragine and Morgause. Fantasy costumes encouraged! At MainLine Theatre, until Sunday.

Speaking of MainLine Theatre and dressing up.... the venue also hosts Dr Sketchy, a live drawing session that spotlights Lulu Les Belles Mirettes, who will be dressing up as favourite anime characters like Sailor Moon and Princess Mononoke. Saturday, 2 to 5pm.

Montreal-based 'artivist' Red Jay launches his new video, Weighted Human Blanket, with a launch party that will feature free hugging sessions from professionals, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day. Red Jay, who has had his own struggles with mental health over the past 15 years, chose to explore the physical and mental effects of loneliness during the pandemic. Sunday, 11am-4pm at the WIP Gallery, 3487 St Laurent.

The team behind the annual Black and Blue dance party are marking 30 years with a gala. Singers Stephane Moraille, Kim Richardson and Lulu Hughes, as well as circus performers and Barbada and her drag queens (and more!) hit the stage at L'Olympia, Sunday 9pm to midnight.

Kim Kardashian hosts Saturday Night Live, and new mom Halsey performs. Saturday, 11:30pm.

ONGOING

Artist Victor Pilon has begun a marathon performance at the Big O this week. The creator is shoveling 50 tons of sand, seven hours a day, six days a week for a month. His inspiration is the Greek legend of Sisyphus, punished for having cheated death... sentenced to roll a giant boulder up a mountain for eternity. Pilon, for his part, was inspired on this journey by his life partner, who died in a car accident. Watch Pilon at work, Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 1pm. Free admission.

Centaur director Eda Holmes is making a splash directing Michel Marc Bouchard's French-language Embrasse, whic h just opened the season at Theatre du Nouveau monde. An aspiring fashion designer struggling to find his way out from the thumb of his seamstress mother, who gets into an altercation at their local mall. (And Yves St. Laurent himself is all mixed up in this tiny drama, too.) The stylish co-production will eventually come to Centaur in January.

The Montreal Science Centre has reopened! Learn more about our evolution in Human, the moon in Water in the Universe and the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. The 3D IMAX theatre is also open, with Superpower Dogs 3D delving into the work of rescue canines.

The Îlots 76 play area near the Saputo stadium offers a series of sports-themed bouncy castles, including a small replica of the Big O. Let the kids tire themselves out while you sip a coffee; $9 gives you an hour of bouncy time, no reservations required. Open 10am to 6pm.

The Biosphère on Ile Ste Helene has finally reopened, joining the Space of Life constellation that also includes the Biodome. With the recent "red alert" climate report from the UN, the Biosphère's mission is as urgent as ever: to educate Montrealers about the environment and how best to care for it.

Want to go to space, for a fraction of the cost and without any air sickness or g-force? The Phi Centre presents The Infinite at the Arsenal gallery in Griffintown. Would-be astronauts strap on virtual reality headsets, then walk into a cavernous room. But what your eyes see is a slightly smaller version of the International Space Station. Stepping aboard, you reach out to activate capsules that bring you elbow-to-elbow with actual astronauts, like Quebec's own David Saint-Jacques. In these 360-degree capsules, the space travellers explain how they work, eat and exercise 400 kilometres from home. Since it's the Phi Centre, the VR show is then complemented by two immersive art projects inspired by the themes at hand. It's a vivid, thrilling and educational adventure - no spacesuit required - brought to you by a collaboration with NASA, the ISS National Lab, Time Studios and Montreal outfit Felix & Paul Studios. Appropriate for ages 8 and up.