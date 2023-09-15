Sarah’s Weekend List, September 15-17

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Canadians will join Terry Fox Runs across the country on Sunday, raising money for cancer research. The Montreal edition goes at 10am at the Old Port at the Marché des Eclusiers. Or join the walk at the TMR Recreation Centre or at Strathearn Park in Montreal West. Both start at 11am. There are a myriad of other local runs happening in and around Montreal, and you can find one here, as well as sign up as a participant or support someone else.

Learn some new moves at the Tempéo Festival, which presents free, themed evenings of dance and music. Learn about traditional Haitian dance styles like Petwo, Ibo and Yanvaloo with the Ekspresyon troupe Friday. On Saturday, disco will be the focus, with support from Nedge “Black Kat” Valmé and septet Chanda and the Passengers. The evenings start at 6:30pm, followed by lessons and then live music and DJ sets, at the Esplanade Place des Arts. Until September 23.

Hudson Village Theatre presents Ian Kershaw’s 2018 play The Greatest Play in the History of the World. A man and a woman are awake in the wee hours of the morning. Located in separate homes, and they stare at each other from across the street in this play that dabbles in romance, time travel and the mysteries of the world. A lovely detail is that Kershaw composed this piece for his wife; here in Hudson, director Dean Patrick Fleming has cast his life partner, Amanda Kellock (Repercussion Theatre) in the solo role. It also happens to be Fleming’s final show as artistic director at HVT. Until September 24.

Learn about the fascinating process of fermentation found in foods like kombucha and kimchi, bread and beer, at the Ferment Fest MTL. Take in seven free lectures on the culinary science, or learn to make miso and kefir at home with one of the workshops. Saturday and Sunday at Jean-Talon Market.

Friday’s music picks: Solo musician Gus Dapperton at Le Studio TD, 8pm. Rockers The Front Bottoms at MTelus, 8:30pm. Heavy metal hangout at Club Soda, with Paleface Swiss’s Fear & Dagger Tour with Enterprise Earth, Crown Magnetar and more, at 7pm.

Saturday’s music picks: Electronic producer ZHU at MTelus, 8pm. Finnish power metal band Beast in Black heads to Club Soda, 8pm with Dance with the Dead.

On Sunday: Allman Brothers Band side project Gov’t Mule with Big Sugar at MTelus 8pm.

Bruce Liu was the first Canadian to take home the First Prize at the International Chopin Piano Competition. See him live when he performs Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No 2 with the Orchestre Métropolitain. The show opens with the world premiere of a new commission by Cree composer Cris Derksen, known for her ‘electronic cello’ sound. Saturday, 7:30pm at Maison symphonique.

Pink Floyd’s iconic rock album Dark Side of the Moon debuted 50 years ago, and the band marks the anniversary with an immersive audiovisual experience. Designed for domes and planetariums, Dark Side has played to sold-out audiences at the Planetarium, and now it comes to the SAT, which has reopened after months of renovations. The music has been remastered, and the cosmic images will delight fans both veteran and new. I finally checked it out this week, and it's a beautiful way to take in the album for the first or umpteenth time. You lay back in a beanbag chair while the music anad visuals wash over you. It's also an easy introduction to the immersive format for newcomers. At the Satosphere until October 27.

Paul Morrissey (The Late Show, The Late Late Show, Just For Laughs) headlines The Comedy Nest this weekend, with support from Rodney Ramsey, Brendan D’Souza, Benji Rothman and more. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30pm.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, check out a variety of shows, including Indie Night, a showcase of experimental and daring new troupes including Carbo Caboose, Sugary Sweet, Imploding and Pisco Sour 1.0, Sunday at 7:30pm.

The Wiggle Room hosts a comedy soirée where the comics will poke fun at their community ties: We’re (Not) Related feature three Tamil comics: Raajiee, Viveth K and Joanna Selvarahah. Sunday, 7:30pm.



All that Jazz! is the theme this weekend at The Wiggle Room. On the bill: Miami Minx, Roxy Torpedo, Karla Marx, Bitch Sassady and La Dame Derrière are all set to perform to jazz standards, with hosting by host-performer Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Artist Cassidy Lerman and collaborators present Oreos in the Sunshine, an electronic music show where participation is key! Audience members are encouraged to feed sound to performers that will incorporated into the show! Saturday, 3pm at the Maison de la culture Notre-Dame-de-Grâce – Botrel.

Jazz Titans, Craig Hodgson and Dandy Dacoulis put on a free show at Westmount’s Quartier Greene (on the corner of de Maisonneuve). Saturday, 12:15-3:30pm.

Employment non-profit YES Montreal hosts its final instalment of its roving art series, What the Pop! Meet the young artists and their works at Centre St-Jax, 1439 Ste Catherine W. Friday, 4-8pm and Saturday, 12-5pm.



ONGOING EVENTS

The enchanting Gardens of Light have returned to the Botanical Gardens. Look for the new lanterns depicting Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai from Chinese folklore; the tragic Butterfly Lovers hover over Dream Lake. They are located in the Chinese Garden, and the path will bring you to the Japanese Gardens and the First Nations Gardens. Timed entries, until October 31. The bonsai, Japanese anemones and dahlias happen to be fine form this weekend. See which other flowers are in bloom this week.

Open your eyes to striking images from around the globe at the World Press Photo exhibit. The images were selected from over 60,000 entries to the 66th annual photo contest. Look for French photographer Jonathan Fontaine’s The Nomad’s Final Journey, which shows a teenager at a refugee camp in Ethiopia. At Bonsecours Market until October 15.

Five women unspool four stories in Deseo, an ambulatory play performed in the director’s own home. In French, at 1955 Fullum, until September 30.

Can’t get enough of Barbie? The Queen Elizabeth has you covered. Starting this weekend, the storied Fairmount hotel is hosting stays at the Barbie Dream Suite! This is Canada’s first Barbie-themed hotel stay. Visit the Dream Suite, which includes pink decor and amazing views. Up the ante by reserving the Spectacular PJ Soiree - Barbie cocktails, bathrobes and slippers included - or the Barbie Party for up to 10 people (comes with a birthday buffet!). For doll-sized wallets like my own, reserve a Barbie Afternoon Tea at the Rosélys Restaurant on Saturdays, or grab something sweet at the Barbie Sweets Shoppe and the Barbie Boutique at Marché Artisans. Until September 30.

Arriving in Quebec for the first time, Inside Dalí is a three-part exploration that takes you beyond the iconic Surrealist’s strange mustache. Born in Catalonia in 1904, Salvador Dalí is known for his melting clocks and affinity for telephones and lobsters. First, a 35-minute ‘immersion’ of his works in a room with 7-metre high ceilings, then a 360-degree experience in The Mirror Room, concluding with a more straightforward look at the artist’s life. At the Arsenal Art Gallery in Griffintown, now extended until October 15!

The McCord Stewart Museum’s excellent and informative Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience profiles the 11 nations living within the borders of Quebec, with testimonies and carefully curated objects.

SOS Vortex is the ‘little brother’ to the SOS Labyrinth in the Old Port. Enter the vibrant time vortex of a mad scientist while learning about ecology and climate change. The structure is made of recycled containers, with eye-catching colours and Pop Art esthetic. At the CF Carrefour Laval parking lot (corner of Daniel-Johnon and Le Carrefour) until October 29.

The Infinite virtual reality experience returns to Montreal at a different location, with new, immersive footage shot from the International Space Station. Over the course of an hour, the exhibit puts you shoulder-to-shoulder with astronauts like David Saint-Jacques, taking you through their day orbiting the Earth. A jaw-dropping V-R treat! At 2 de la Commune Street West in the Old Port.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal just launched Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile. This exhibit traces life both ordinary and royal on the legendary river, dating from the start of human settlement to the Roman conquest. Some 320 items will be displayed in an exclusive agreement with the Museo Egizio in Turin, including jewelry, statues, tools, sarcophagi and more! Until October 15.