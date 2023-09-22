Sarah’s Weekend List, September 22-24

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Over 18,000 runners are lacing up for the 31st Marathon Beneva de Montréal, which returns to last year’s home base at Parc Maisonneuve and the Olympic Stadium. On Friday, there are activities for kids and the launch of Expo-Marathon, which hosts trade booths and massage clinics. The kids’ run and the 5K and 10K runs are on Saturday morning, and the marathon and half-marathon start early Sunday from Espace 67 on Île Ste-Hélène. Free, live music is always part of the fun, with artists performing at the Olympic Esplanade: electro-pop singer Claudia Bouvette is on Saturday at 11am, and singer Pascale Picard kicks off Sunday at 9:30, followed by local funksters The Brooks at 11:30. Whether you are running, supporting or avoiding the marathon, click here for a map of the route and resulting road closures and the “cheer stations”. Good luck to all our participants!

Place des Arts opened 60 years ago this week! The sprawling complex looks back on its long history with a new exhibition, An Artistic Journey, with images from major performances and first-hand stories. At the Espace Culture Georges-Émile-Lapalme.

At the inaugural concert at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier back in 1963, the MSO performed Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No 1. The Orchestra continues that thread when they perform Mahler’s “Titan” Symphony, in a show that will include pianist Alexander Malofeev and Prokofiev’s Third Piano Concerto. The program kicks off with composer Lera Auerbach’s Icarus. Saturday, 2:30pm at the Maison symphonique.

Staying at PdA: learn some new moves at the Tempéo Festival, which presents free, themed evenings of dance and music. Latin night goes Friday: learn to dance cumbia, the Colombian musical genre and folk-dance style, then get moving with Bumaranga and DJ El Heavy. Then on Saturday, Kahnawake-born Barbara Kaneratonni Diabo teaches Indigenous dance steps and stories, followed by music from Atikamekw singer-songwriter Pako, and Innu group Maten and rapper Shauit, wrapping up with DJ Geronimo! The fun starts at 6:30pm, starting with lessons and then live music and DJ sets, at the Esplanade Place des Arts.

Dawson College holds its first-ever homecoming, on the date on its opening day of classes, 54 years ago! The fun starts at 11:30am, with a lunch and ice cream outdoors, followed by tours of the “Living Campus”, and a women’s basketball game as well as an alumni Blues match. Individual programs are holding reunions, as well, with free coffee and snacks. The event wraps with a 5 à 7, with a free drink and contest entry for those who register in advance.

The very popular Bébé symphonique show has just returned to the Planetarium! This multisensory show is designed for kiddos up to 18 months of age, with adapted sound levels and swirling images of the stars. The 33-minute show is paired with the educational short film, Stardust. Though this weekend is booked, start making your plans to see this popular show before it ends December 17.

Conductor Nicholas Ellis conducts the Opéra de Montréal for the first time with Mozart’s comic opera, The Marriage of Figaro. Servants Figaro and Susanna are madly in love, but their plans to marry are thwarted by their boss, the Count Almaviva. At Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, until October 1.

Ads are swapped for art in the metro system in Laval, starting Saturday. The 4th edition of Zoom Art is setting up 30 works from 15 contemporary artists in and around Montmorency and de la Concorde metro stations. Catch the works of artists like Gwenaël Bélanger, Sarah Anne Johnson and Chih-Chien Wang, all within the theme of Secret Nature. Vote for your favourite piece and you could win a chance to receive one of the pieces! Until October 15.

Last weekend to catch Hudson Village Theatre’s The Greatest Play in the History of the World. A man and a woman are awake in the wee hours of the morning. Located in separate homes, and they stare at each other from across the street in this play that dabbles in romance, time travel and the mysteries of the world. A lovely detail is that writer Ian Kershaw composed this 2018 piece for his wife; here in Hudson, director Dean Patrick Fleming has cast his life partner, Amanda Kellock (Repercussion Theatre) in the solo role. It also happens to be Fleming’s final show as artistic director at HVT! Until Sunday.

Broadway Café is back at the Segal Centre! Under the theme of Jukebox Heroes, Dakota Jamal Wellman and Anton May co-host this evening of glorified karaoke, with live piano accompaniment. I’m betting the selections will be heavy with Carol Kane classics, as the theatre gears up to present her biographical musical, Beautiful, next month! Saturday, 8pm.

Theatre Ouest End puts on another of their reading soirées. Eclection will feature established and emerging writers and artists, including Michaela Di Cesare, Aladeen Tawfeek and Anissah Vanhorn. Grab a drink and a snack (cash only). The readings will be at the company’s news space, Cité des Hospitaliers, 251 Pine Ave W, on Friday, 7:30pm.



Theatre La Licorne puts on a French translation of A Play For The Living In a Time of Extinction. Naomi is grappling with fear about climate, extinction and personal loss in this intimate, direct play. The show’s co-presenter, Centaur, first put on the English one-woman show in 2022, and this version is a tender tribute to the original. At La Licorne until October 12.

Friday’s music picks: The King of Waltz entrances you! Superstar Dutch violinist and conductor André Rieu brings his classical star power to the Bell Centre, 7:30pm. Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis at Place Bell, 8pm. Indie band Brian Jonestown Massacre at Beanfield Theatre, 8pm. DJ Habibeats brings their club vibes to Le Studio TD, 9pm.

Saturday’s music picks: Dance to a DJ set from Bonobo and DJ Boring at an Off Piknic get-together at Parc Jean Drapeau, 4pm. British electro music project Jungle at Place Bell, 8pm. Rocking trio The Damn Truth are back home after an overseas tour, entertaining at Otterburn Park’s Centre Culturel Pointe-Valaine, 8pm. Bruce Springsteen cover band The Last of the Duke Street Kings perform at The Wheel Club in NDG, 8pm, with Rolling Stones cover band, 19th Nervous Breakdown. French rapper Kekra is at Beanfield Theatre, 8pm. Punk-rock singer (and Cher’s goddaughter) Jesse Jo Stark brings her Doomed Tour at Bar Le Ritz PDB, 8pm. Marseille rappers Alonzo, Kofs and Soso Maness at L’Olympia, 8:30pm.

Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar brings the party to Club Soda, Sunday at 8pm.

Daniel Woodrow (Just for Laughs, Roast Battle Canada, Star Trek: Discovery, Pretty Hard Cases) headlines The Comedy Nest this weekend, with support from Greg Stringer, Nick Benks, Joey Elias and more. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30pm.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, check out a variety of shows, including longform show Dream Teams, Friday 6:30pm, followed by a “untold year” at the School for Wizardry, in Hogwarts: Improvised Potter, 8pm.

Comic Book Tease is the theme this weekend at The Wiggle Room. On the bill: Honey Dynamite, Sucre à la Crème, Tristan Ginger and KyKy Delavega are set to incarnate your favourite comic book characters, with hosting by host-performer Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Singer-songwriter Sarah Vanderzon puts on a free show at Westmount’s Quartier Greene (on the corner of de Maisonneuve). Saturday, 12:15-3:30pm.

Iconoclast Verdun playwright David Fennario died earlier this week. Look back on his talent for storytelling and rabblerousing with the NFB’s documentary Banana Boots. The 1998 documentary followed David to Belfast for a production of his fame-making bilingual play, Balconville, which was set in working-class Pointe St Charles. Fennario was 76.



ONGOING EVENTS

Pink Floyd’s iconic rock album Dark Side of the Moon debuted 50 years ago, and the band marks the anniversary with an immersive audiovisual experience. Designed for domes and planetariums, Dark Side has played to sold-out audiences at the Planetarium, and now it comes to the SAT, which has reopened after months of renovations. The music has been remastered, and the cosmic images will delight fans both veteran and new. I finally checked it out this week, and it's a beautiful way to take in the album for the first or umpteenth time. You lay back in a beanbag chair while the music anad visuals wash over you. It's also an easy introduction to the immersive format for newcomers. At the Satosphere until October 27.

The enchanting Gardens of Light have returned to the Botanical Gardens. Look for the new lanterns depicting Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai from Chinese folklore; the tragic Butterfly Lovers hover over Dream Lake. They are located in the Chinese Garden, and the path will bring you to the Japanese Gardens and the First Nations Gardens. Timed entries, until October 31. And see which flowers are in bloom this week at the Botanical Gardens.

Open your eyes to striking images from around the globe at the World Press Photo exhibit. The images were selected from over 60,000 entries to the 66th annual photo contest. Look for French photographer Jonathan Fontaine’s The Nomad’s Final Journey, which shows a teenager at a refugee camp in Ethiopia. At Bonsecours Market until October 15.

Five women unspool four stories in Deseo, an ambulatory play performed in the director’s own home. In French, at 1955 Fullum, until September 30.

Can’t get enough of Barbie? The Queen Elizabeth has you covered. Starting this weekend, the storied Fairmount hotel is hosting stays at the Barbie Dream Suite! This is Canada’s first Barbie-themed hotel stay. Visit the Dream Suite, which includes pink decor and amazing views. Up the ante by reserving the Spectacular PJ Soiree - Barbie cocktails, bathrobes and slippers included - or the Barbie Party for up to 10 people (comes with a birthday buffet!). For doll-sized wallets like my own, reserve a Barbie Afternoon Tea at the Rosélys Restaurant on Saturdays, or grab something sweet at the Barbie Sweets Shoppe and the Barbie Boutique at Marché Artisans. Until September 30.

Arriving in Quebec for the first time, Inside Dalí is a three-part exploration that takes you beyond the iconic Surrealist’s strange mustache. Born in Catalonia in 1904, Salvador Dalí is known for his melting clocks and affinity for telephones and lobsters. First, a 35-minute ‘immersion’ of his works in a room with 7-metre high ceilings, then a 360-degree experience in The Mirror Room, concluding with a more straightforward look at the artist’s life. At the Arsenal Art Gallery in Griffintown, now extended until October 15!

The McCord Stewart Museum’s excellent and informative Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience profiles the 11 nations living within the borders of Quebec, with testimonies and carefully curated objects.

SOS Vortex is the ‘little brother’ to the SOS Labyrinth in the Old Port. Enter the vibrant time vortex of a mad scientist while learning about ecology and climate change. The structure is made of recycled containers, with eye-catching colours and Pop Art esthetic. At the CF Carrefour Laval parking lot (corner of Daniel-Johnon and Le Carrefour) until October 29.

The Infinite virtual reality experience returns to Montreal at a different location, with new, immersive footage shot from the International Space Station. Over the course of an hour, the exhibit puts you shoulder-to-shoulder with astronauts like David Saint-Jacques, taking you through their day orbiting the Earth. A jaw-dropping V-R treat! At 2 de la Commune Street West in the Old Port.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal just launched Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile. This exhibit traces life both ordinary and royal on the legendary river, dating from the start of human settlement to the Roman conquest. Some 320 items will be displayed in an exclusive agreement with the Museo Egizio in Turin, including jewelry, statues, tools, sarcophagi and more! Until October 15.