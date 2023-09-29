Sarah’s Weekend List, September 29-October 2

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Saturday is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The Native Women’s Shelter, Resilience Montreal and POP Montreal are co-hosting Every Child Matters, an annual gathering and march to support Indigenous families and communities. It starts Saturday, 1pm at the Monument George-Etienne-Cartier on Parc Ave, and the march will conclude at Place du Canada. Participants are encouraged to bring donations of food, clothing and other essentials. We will also be airing special national programming at 1pm on Saturday.

I always suggest a visit to the McCord Stewart Museum’s excellent and informative Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience. The show profiles the 11 nations living within the borders of Quebec, with testimonies and carefully curated objects.



Celebrated Indigenous theatremaker Cliff Cardinal brings his acclaimed ‘radical retelling’ of Shakespeare’s As You Like It back to Montreal after an appearance at the FTA earlier this spring. Cardinal uses this popular play set in Arden forest to question the Indigenous-settler relationship and reconciliation such as we see it today. At La Licorne in English with French supertitles, until Saturday.

POP Montréal is underway, with a smorgasbord of live music and events in and around Mile End. Singer Beatrice Deer performs with her band at Theatre Outremont, Saturday, 8pm. The current iteration of electronic outfit Tangerine Dream is at L’Olympia, Sunday at 8pm. The festival is always broadening itself beyond simply just concerts: Cree author Tomson Highway will be signing copies of his new musical book for kids, with live music, at the Rialto Sunday 2pm. Intellectual Cornel West (who happens to be running for the White House) will discuss funk and democracy, Saturday 7pm at the Rialto. POP wraps on Sunday.

Journées de la culture is a weekend-long artsy open house for the province, with hundreds of free activities available in every community! In the Plateau, Infinitheatre hosts a free reading of winning works from its annual youth playwriting competition, Saturday 2:30pm at Parc Drolet-Rachel. Take a pebble painting workshop at Hors-Cadre, in Lac Brome. Catch a jazz trio playing Beatles classics at Stewart Hall in Pointe-Claire, Sunday, 3pm. Or see a magic recital by Les Illusionnistes, at L’Entrepôt in Lachine, Sunday, 1:30pm. Les Journées runs Friday through Sunday.

Twenty-three art galleries are participating in Galeries Weekend Montreal, a pandemic-era event that continues to draw thousands of visitors. Visit a neighbourhood circuit in Old Montreal, downtown, Villeray-Ahuntisc and Plateau-Rosemont, and discover new artists, meet a gallery owner or participate in a roundtable or workshop. Until Sunday.

The 19th edition of the Montreal Black Film Festival screens 75 films from 20 countries at cinemas around the city. Bethann Hardison co-directed Invisibile Beauty, a look at her career as a model and agent advocating for diversity in the fashion world. It gets the red-carpet treatment at Cinéma du Musée, Friday at 9pm. Maison d'Haïti hosts a free screening of three short films for kids, Sunday 3:30pm. The Fest wraps up on Sunday.

Vroom vroom! Monster Trucks take over the Big O, along with ATVs, motocross and racing. Get there early on Saturday when the doors open at 4pm to meet the drivers and see the vehicles up close. Show starts at 7pm.

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra puts on the ever-popular Planets, by English composer Gustav Holst. I was thrilled when I caught the first show this week. Led by New Zealand conductor Gemma New, the program opens with the Montreal premiere of Saskatchewan native Nicole Lizée’s Blurr is the Colour of My True Love's Eyes. This imaginative concerto creatively incorporates a cornucopia of inventive sounds, like finger snaps, tapping on a cello and adhesive tape. Sunday, 2:30pm at Maison symphonique.

A trifecta of female choreographers are behind Essence, a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the Ballets Jazz Montréal. A new piece by company dancer Ausia Jones (We Can’t Forget About What’s His Name) joins two ‘iconic’ works: Aszure Barton’s Les Chambres des Jacques and Crystal Pite’s Ten Duets on a Theme of Rescue. Théâtre Maisonneuve, Friday and Saturday, 8pm.

Conductor Nicholas Ellis conducts the Opéra de Montréal for the first time with Mozart’s comic opera, The Marriage of Figaro. Servants Figaro and Susanna are madly in love, but their plans to marry are thwarted by their boss, the Count Almaviva. At Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, until Saturday.

Joey Elias and Heidi Foss headline two comedy soirées to raise funds for the General Vanier Legion, which is in the rebuilding process since a fire last October. Dinner at 6pm, show at 8pm. Friday and Saturday, at the Marcel Morin Community Centre in Pierrefonds.

Comedian Jeremy Hotz brings the Marquis de Sad tour to the Beanfield, Saturday 7pm.

It is Festival Faves weekend at The Comedy Nest, with nine comics packed into 90 minutes. Catch names like Dan Bingham, Heidi Foss, David Pryde, and more. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30pm.

Geordie Theatre’s first show of the season is a new play titled Other Worlds, described as an appreciation of neurodiversity and self-discovery. On an island beset by a natural disaster accelerated by land development, two strangers are thrown into survival mode. While Riley and Kale wait out the disaster in a bunker, they’ll examine different approaches to the future. Emerging Montreal playwright Stephen Patrick Booth, who is himself neurodiverse, told me he is thrilled to see the show finally coming to a stage after pandemic delays. At Maison Théâtre until October 7. For ages 10 and up.

Friday’s music picks: Great weather to take in megawatt DJ deadmau5 at Parc Jean-Drapeau, 8pm. Later, he’ll appear under his alter ego, Testpilot, at the SAT, 10pm. Aussie pop singer Jack Botts at Petit Campus, 8pm. R&B singer-songwriter Mac Ayres at Beafield Theatre, 8pm. Cali surf-rockers Sun Room takes over Le Belmont, 8pm. Local indie band Men I Trust, MTelus, 8:00pm.

Saturday’s music picks: The Australian Pink Floyd Show ventures to Place Bell in Laval, 8pm. German house DJ and producer Ben Böhmer, at Parc Jean-Drapeau, 8pm. Georgia + Niia at Le Ministere, 8pm.

Sunday’s music picks: Nigerian Afrobeats singer and songwriter Adkunle Gold at MTelus, 8pm. Up-and-coming Riovaz (you’d love his song Prom Night) at Petit Campus, 8pm.

Disney After Dark is the theme this weekend at The Wiggle Room. On the bill: Roxy Torpedo, Lily Monroe, Enshantay, Joy Rider and Olivia Killjoy, with hosting by host-performer Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

The Montreal Council of Women celebrates its 130th anniversary with a special luncheon. Two women will be honoured, the 2021 and ‘22 Women of the Year, Miranda Potts and Julie Miville-Dechene. Plus, a third surprise speaker of “historical significance”! Look for Council member Trudie Mason! Sunday, noon at L’Ambroisie at L’Espace Canal. RSVP here.



A final free show at Westmount’s Quartier Greene when Sparrow and Crow perform. Rosalie Cerro and Jean Leclair are both members of Deep Rose Junction, and they will perform on the corner of Greene and de Maisonneuve, Saturday, 12:15-3:30pm.

Iconoclast Verdun playwright David Fennario died earlier this month. Look back on his talent for storytelling and rabblerousing with the NFB’s documentary Banana Boots. The 1998 documentary followed David to Belfast for a production of his fame-making bilingual play, Balconville, which was set in working-class Pointe St Charles. Fennario was 76.



ONGOING EVENTS

Final weekend to catch Deseo, an ambulatory play performed in the director’s own home. In French, at 1955 Fullum, until Saturday.

Place des Arts opened 60 years ago this week! The sprawling complex looks back on its long history with a new exhibition, An Artistic Journey, with images from major performances and first-hand stories. At the Espace Culture Georges-Émile-Lapalme.

The very popular Bébé symphonique show has just returned to the Planetarium! This multisensory show is designed for kiddos up to 18 months of age, with adapted sound levels and swirling images of the stars. The 33-minute show is paired with the educational short film, Stardust. Though this weekend is booked, start making your plans to see this popular show before it ends December 17.

Ads are swapped for art in the metro system in Laval, starting Saturday. The 4th edition of Zoom Art is setting up 30 works from 15 contemporary artists in and around Montmorency and de la Concorde metro stations. Catch the works of artists like Gwenaël Bélanger, Sarah Anne Johnson and Chih-Chien Wang, all within the theme of Secret Nature. Vote for your favourite piece and you could win a chance to receive one of the pieces! Until October 15.

Theatre La Licorne puts on a French translation of A Play For The Living In a Time of Extinction. Naomi is grappling with fear about climate, extinction and personal loss in this intimate, direct play. The show’s co-presenter, Centaur, first put on the English one-woman show in 2022, and this version is a tender tribute to the original. At La Licorne until October 12.

Pink Floyd’s iconic rock album Dark Side of the Moon debuted 50 years ago, and the band marks the anniversary with an immersive audiovisual experience. Designed for domes and planetariums, Dark Side has played to sold-out audiences at the Planetarium, and now it comes to the SAT, which has reopened after months of renovations. The music has been remastered, and the cosmic images will delight fans both veteran and new. I finally checked it out this week, and it's a beautiful way to take in the album for the first or umpteenth time. You lay back in a beanbag chair while the music anad visuals wash over you. It's also an easy introduction to the immersive format for newcomers. At the Satosphere until October 27.

The enchanting Gardens of Light have returned to the Botanical Gardens. Look for the new lanterns depicting Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai from Chinese folklore; the tragic Butterfly Lovers hover over Dream Lake. They are located in the Chinese Garden, and the path will bring you to the Japanese Gardens and the First Nations Gardens. Timed entries, until October 31. And see which flowers are in bloom this week at the Botanical Gardens.

Open your eyes to striking images from around the globe at the World Press Photo exhibit. The images were selected from over 60,000 entries to the 66th annual photo contest. Look for French photographer Jonathan Fontaine’s The Nomad’s Final Journey, which shows a teenager at a refugee camp in Ethiopia. At Bonsecours Market until October 15.

Arriving in Quebec for the first time, Inside Dalí is a three-part exploration that takes you beyond the iconic Surrealist’s strange mustache. Born in Catalonia in 1904, Salvador Dalí is known for his melting clocks and affinity for telephones and lobsters. First, a 35-minute ‘immersion’ of his works in a room with 7-metre high ceilings, then a 360-degree experience in The Mirror Room, concluding with a more straightforward look at the artist’s life. At the Arsenal Art Gallery in Griffintown, now extended until October 15!

SOS Vortex is the ‘little brother’ to the SOS Labyrinth in the Old Port. Enter the vibrant time vortex of a mad scientist while learning about ecology and climate change. The structure is made of recycled containers, with eye-catching colours and Pop Art esthetic. At the CF Carrefour Laval parking lot (corner of Daniel-Johnon and Le Carrefour) until October 29.

The Infinite virtual reality experience returns to Montreal at a different location, with new, immersive footage shot from the International Space Station. Over the course of an hour, the exhibit puts you shoulder-to-shoulder with astronauts like David Saint-Jacques, taking you through their day orbiting the Earth. A jaw-dropping V-R treat! At 2 de la Commune Street West in the Old Port.



Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal just launched Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile. This exhibit traces life both ordinary and royal on the legendary river, dating from the start of human settlement to the Roman conquest. Some 320 items will be displayed in an exclusive agreement with the Museo Egizio in Turin, including jewelry, statues, tools, sarcophagi and more! Until October 15.