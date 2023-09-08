Sarah’s Weekend List, September 8-10

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

Dinosaurs run amuck at Bell Centre for the Jurassic World Live Tour! Inspired by Steven Spielberg's massive 1993 blockbuster about long-extinct dinosaurs brought to life on an island (in turn based on Michael Crichton's hit sci-fi book), the show treats the audience to a rollicking adventure in which scientists work to save a dinosaur named Jeanie. Get up close with tyrannosaurus rexes, raptors and stegosauruses! Various times, until Sunday.

The 151st edition of the Havelock Fair gets underway, with live music, antique car and tractor displays, competitions, a sugar shack and more! Saturday and Sunday, 455 Route 202 in Havelock.

Cendrillon gets another trip to the ball as Les Grands Ballets bring back the show from earlier this year. Cinderella lives a life of chores and drudgery, until her fairy grandmother appears. Choreographer Jayne Smeulders sticks to the Grimm fairy tale, but this production is spiffed up with new costumes and sets, and fresh roles created for the company’s dancers. Friday to Sunday at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.

The West Island Blues Fest presents free music outdoors, including the Old Soul Band, Justin Saladino and The Stone Doctors. Saturday, 3 to 11pm at Village Pointe-Claire.

Mont-Royal and the Université de Montréal campus transform into a race course for the 12th Grand Prix Cyclistes Montréal. Cheer on teams attempting to conquer 18 laps (12.3 km each) on Sunday morning, finishing on Parc Avenue. And if you are getting around the Plateau, Cote-des-Neiges and Outremont neighbourhoods, make sure to take note of the road closures and bus route changes.

Place Ville Marie hosts the 6th edition of the artch festival, an art fair that will showcase 20 rising, contemporary artists, including Molly Bertheaud, Océane Buxton and Kristi Chen. Entry is free, with activities for the public. Until Sunday.

EDM music fest MEG Montreal marks its 24th edition by venturing to Village au Pied-du-Courant and Parc Jean-Drapeau’s Piknic Electronik site. See TikTok-viral hip-hop DJ Vacra at the Piknic site on Friday, and Voyage Funktastique at the Village on Saturday, while Ben UFO of the UK wins down the party on Sunday at Parc Jean-Drapeau. Until Sunday.

The ephemeral street art Festival FAR continues, with three parades and an appearance from the Mixbus on Friday in the Ville-Marie borough, Saturday in Rosemont and Sunday near St Hubert Plaza. Come in costume and be ready to party!

Mirabel hosts the Volaria air show. Settle in to see the USAF Thunderbirds among many other demonstrations, and check out Wheels & Wings, an open-air museum displaying cars and planes. There will be an air show during the day and night on Saturday, 12 to 11pm, and Sunday is 10am to 5pm.

Friday’s music picks: Budding French rapper J9ueve at Le Studio TD, 8pm.

Saturday’s music picks: LA’s comedic glam metal band Steel Panther at MTelus, 8pm. American rapper Polo G brings the party to Laval’s Place Bell, 8pm.

On Sunday: Calgary pop singer Tate McRae was the first Canadian to be a finalist on So You Think You Can Dance - at the tender age of 13! Catch her live at MTelus, 7pm.

Ernie Vicente (Second City, Toronto JFL) headlines The Comedy Nest this weekend, with support from Ryan Dillon, Cathy Boyd, Gino Durante and more. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10:30pm.

Get cozy at Hurley’s Bar on Crescent with The World's Smallest Comedy Night. Friday, 8pm.

Comedian Tranna Wintour brings back her movie screening comedy night, Trannavision. On the bill: Barbra Steisand’s turn as Yentl, a young woman who dresses up as a man in order to earn an education. Saturday, 9pm at the Diving Bell.

At Montreal Improv in St Henri, check out a variety of shows, including the launch of Sins & Secrets, a serialized soap opera dripping with intrigue, Friday 8pm.

Solo musician Gary White (he plays the guitar upside down!) kicks off a series of free shows at Westmount’s Quartier Greene (on the corner of de Maisonneuve). Saturday, 12:15-3:30pm.

Royal LePage Ville Marie hosts the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes fundraiser for local women’s shelters. Cheer on the brave brokers donning sky-high red heels, Sunday, 9am on Monkland.

Hits from the ‘80s is the theme this weekend at The Wiggle Room. On the bill: Madrose, Clara Develours, Erockfor and Imogen Quest, with hosting by host-performer Frenchy Jones. Friday and Saturday at 9pm. The venue also hosts comedy and burlesque soiree The Lucy Show, Sunday, 8pm.

Burlesque dancer and producer Miss Meow is celebrating her birthday with a revue inspired by Postmodern Jukebox. The New York-based music collective is known for staging popular tunes to the smooth sounds of swing and jazz. Performers include Celesta O'lee, Isa Strawberry and Kinky Karma. Saturday, 9pm at Café Cléopatra.

ONGOING EVENTS

The enchanting Gardens of Light have returned to the Botanical Gardens. Look for the new lanterns depicting Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai from Chinese folklore; the tragic Butterfly Lovers hover over Dream Lake. They are located in the Chinese Garden, and the path will bring you to the Japanese Gardens and the First Nations Gardens. Timed entries, until October 31. The bonsai, annuals and water lilies happen to be fine form this weekend. See which other flowers are in bloom this week.

Dozens of restaurants are participating in the annual Le Burger Week by concocting an elaborate, sometimes absurd offering for their menus. Burger Bar Crescent presents the Barbie Burger (pink sesame seed bun and pickled beets) and Les Torchés in the Plateau presents Burghetti, spaghetti topping a beef patty. Notre-Boeuf-de-Grace is sandwiching their beef between two fried chicken buns. Jack Le Coq presents Jack Frost: two scoops of vanilla ice cream on top of spicy chicken tenders, drizzled with spicy honey. Kahnawake Brewing Company unveils a double smash patty with The Beast. Eat and vote for your fave, until September 14.

Open your eyes to striking images from around the globe at the World Press Photo exhibit. The images were selected from over 60,000 entries to the 66th annual photo contest. Look for French photographer Jonathan Fontaine’s The Nomad’s Final Journey, which shows a teenager at a refugee camp in Ethiopia. At Bonsecours Market until October 15.

Five women unspool four stories in Deseo, an ambulatory play performed in the director’s own home. In French, at 1955 Fullum, until September 30.

Pink Floyd’s iconic rock album Dark Side of the Moon debuted 50 years ago, and a new show marks the anniversary with an immersive audiovisual experience. This show, designed for domes and planetariums, has played to sold-out audiences at the Planetarium, and now it comes to the SAT, which has reopened after months of renovations. The music has been remastered, and the cosmic images will delight fans both veteran and new. At the Satosphere until October 27.

Can’t get enough of Barbie? The Queen Elizabeth has you covered. Starting this weekend, the storied Fairmount hotel is hosting stays at the Barbie Dream Suite! This is Canada’s first Barbie-themed hotel stay. Visit the Dream Suite, which includes pink decor and amazing views. Up the ante by reserving the Spectacular PJ Soiree - Barbie cocktails, bathrobes and slippers included - or the Barbie Party for up to 10 people (comes with a birthday buffet!). For doll-sized wallets like my own, reserve a Barbie Afternoon Tea at the Rosélys Restaurant on Saturdays, or grab something sweet at the Barbie Sweets Shoppe and the Barbie Boutique at Marché Artisans. Until September 30.

Miss hockey? Get your fix down at the Montreal Science Centre. Hockey: Faster Than Ever, an action-packed exploration of the science and culture, technology and triumph of the sport. Experience what it is like to be in an NHL locker room and the corridor that leads to the ice, test your slapshot and get acquainted with some of the legendary stars of the Canadiens franchise. Until September 10.

Arriving in Quebec for the first time, Inside Dalí is a three-part exploration that takes you beyond the iconic Surrealist’s strange mustache. Born in Catalonia in 1904, Salvador Dalí is known for his melting clocks and affinity for telephones and lobsters. First, a 35-minute ‘immersion’ of his works in a room with 7-metre high ceilings, then a 360-degree experience in The Mirror Room, concluding with a more straightforward look at the artist’s life. At the Arsenal Art Gallery in Griffintown, now extended until October 15!

The McCord Stewart Museum’s excellent and informative Indigenous Voices of Today: Knowledge, Trauma, Resilience profiles the 11 nations living within the borders of Quebec, with testimonies and carefully curated objects.

SOS Vortex is the ‘little brother’ to the SOS Labyrinth in the Old Port. Enter the vibrant time vortex of a mad scientist while learning about ecology and climate change. The structure is made of recycled containers, with eye-catching colours and Pop Art esthetic. At the CF Carrefour Laval parking lot (corner of Daniel-Johnon and Le Carrefour) until October 29.

The Infinite virtual reality experience returns to Montreal at a different location, with new, immersive footage shot from the International Space Station. Over the course of an hour, the exhibit puts you shoulder-to-shoulder with astronauts like David Saint-Jacques, taking you through their day orbiting the Earth. A jaw-dropping V-R treat! At 2 de la Commune Street West in the Old Port.

Pointe-à-Callière Museum in Old Montreal just launched Egypt: Three Millennia on the Nile. This exhibit traces life both ordinary and royal on the legendary river, dating from the start of human settlement to the Roman conquest. Some 320 items will be displayed in an exclusive agreement with the Museo Egizio in Turin, including jewelry, statues, tools, sarcophagi and more! Until October 15.