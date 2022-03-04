Sarah's Weekend: March 4-6

Sarah Deshaies produces the Andrew Carter Morning Show. Every Friday at 8:20am, she tells you about the big, quirky and off-the-beaten-path events happening in Montreal. Here is this week's list, with links for more information so you can get out and enjoy the city! Submit your event to sarah.deshaies@bellmedia.ca.

It is the final weekend to enjoy Montréal en Lumière, so while you are there, check out the rest of the fest’s outdoor installations. There is an elevated skating loop set up on Jeanne-Mance, La Grande Roue, light installations, tir d’érable and snacks and drinks, seesaw, giant projections - and more!

Montreal en Lumiere also includes a free show for all ages: Cadence, a half-hour show on ice at the delightful, new Esplanade Tranquille, an outdoor refrigerated ice rink that just opened on Sainte-Catherine and Clark. This new work by 7 Doigts de la Main features ice dancing, extreme jumps, a contortionist and a clown and my favourite circus act, the Cyr Wheel! Meanwhile, two narrators recount the history of skating and competition through the years (in French). Dress warmly and pack your skates! The rink is open for skating, but closes for twice-daily presentations of Cascade, until Sunday.

The other circus in town is Cabaret Celeste, a new show at the recently renovated Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel. A meeting room has been converted to a cozy cabaret space for this Cirque Éloize production, which was cancelled hours before its original opening back in December (thanks, Omicron). Celeste draws inspiration from the astrophysical… think tarot, horoscopes, planets and deities … and it is by equal turns sensual and silly! I loved the creative clay juggling act, and the master of ceremony’s Cyr wheel act. The talented and gorgeous Coral Egan provides the vocals through a slew of pop songs, ranging from Frank Sinatra to Coldplay to Leonard Cohen.

We've got the heroes of Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Toy Story and Frozen performing daring acrobatics and skits for Disney On Ice - Mickey’s Search Party is at the Bell Centre, with alternating French and English shows until Sunday.

WWE Road to Wrestlemania journeys to Place Bell in Laval, Sunday at 7pm.

Centaur Theatre is alive this weekend with its Wildside Remix, back after being postponed in January. Check out the English debut of Logic of the Worst, an exploration of ‘le pire du monde’ through anecdotes and experiments told by five performers. Writer and co-creator Étienne Lepage is thrilled to finally share his show with English audiences. Until Saturday. And Confabulation will present tales of love with “Good Date, Bate Date”, presented after Friday’s performance of Logic, 9pm.

Streaming this weekend: season two of Star Trek: Picard has just launched on Cravea and CTV Sci-Fi. Also new on Crave: a new comedy from Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows and Thor). Our Flag Means Death satirizes 18th century piracy, with Rhys Darby as a toff-turned-captain who wants to lead a kindler, gentler pirate crew.

And in theatres: Robert Pattinson is the latest incarnation of the caped crusader in The Batman. Bruce Wayen is on the trail of a sadistic killer, while clashing with Zoe Kravitz’s wiley Catwoman.



Former Montrealer Nick Nemeroff headlines The Comedy Nest’s reopening this weekend! He’ll be joined by Jacy Lafontaine, Jonathan Burrello and Lawrence Corber on Friday, and Elspeth Wright, Viveth K and JC Surette on Saturday. Two shows nightly, 8 and 10:30pm.

Indie venue Montreal Improv is back, at its new home in St Henri. Catch one or more of the four shows up this weekend! Tickets and schedules here.

Oscar Isaac and Charlie XCX join the crew of Saturday Night Live, Saturday at 11:30pm.

Montreal burlesque HQ The Wiggle Room relaunches this weekend, by (finally) celebrating New Year’s Eve (in March). Cheer on Lily Monroe, Roxy Torpedo, Zyra Lee Vanity, Clara Develours and Butterscotch Blondie, Friday and Saturday.

ONGOING

Check out the latest updates about the city’s cross-country ski trails and outdoor rink conditions.

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts presents Nicolas Party: L'heure mauve, a look at the Swiss artist’s pastels, watercolours and sculptures, set against murals he’s painted in the Museum… plus with 50 works selected by Party from the Museum’s collection. The show title is a reference to ‘that fleeting moment when the fading light casts purple hues over the landscape’ - how dreamy!

McCord Museum has just launched the fascinating JJ Levine: Queer Portraits. The Montreal artist presents 52 intimate images of people who self-identify as queer, selected from three different series taken between now and 2006.

Montreal Science Centre reopened last month. Explore evolution in Human or explore the process of invention in Fabrik - Creativity Factory. Plus, the movie theatre is open, so you can sit back and learn about Sea Lions and the Great Bear Rainforest - in IMAX 3D!

While the kids play at the Science Centre, maybe you can sneak off to Bota Bota floating spa or Spa Scandinave in the Old Port? Because spas reopened this week! Also, The Old Port’s skating rink is open, with tickets available online.

Visions Hip-Hop QC: Exhibition is an expansive portrait series opening this weekend at the Phi Centre. Painter Marven Clerveau has curated a ‘visual and sonic journey’ to portray the people who have shaped the hip-hop scene in the province. Marven speaks with artists like ​​Webster, Tammy Tuesdayz and Know Kandu, as well as local music managers. Until March 26.

The 14th edition of Massimadi: Afro LGBTQ+ film and arts festival presents over 20 films available to stream online, for free! Like the animated inspirational interview feature Well Rounded, an exploration of masculinity through the words of poet Geroge Matthew Johnson in All Boys Aren’t Blue and portrait of Chicago trans icon Mama Gloria. Until March 11

The SAT has extended -22.7°C, a new immersive show by French music producer Molécule, who journeyed to Greenland to record sounds of the environment on his ‘survival electrokit’. He incorporates Arctic ice, wind and snow into a rich soundscape for your ears while your eyes will be treated to Belgian studio Dirty Monitor’s stunning visuals. Until Sunday. (It’s only 40 minutes long, so if you’re still tentative about public events, this is a great place to ease yourself in!)

Stream the NFB’s Oscar-nominated animated short film, Affairs of the Art, about the everyday obsessions of an eccentric family.

Walk or drive through Cavalia’s magical Illumi circuit in Laval. If you caught the show last year, it’s nearly entirely a brand new show, with many new ‘universes’ to discover, like the candy blizzard, giant puppies and kittens, an Aladdin-inspired palace and a ‘submarine tunnel’. Until March 13.

The Opéra de Montréal presents two performances available to rent online, Bizet's Carmen.

Run away to the circus, at least metaphorically, with Pointe-à-Callière It's Circus Time! Over 350 objects will explore the 200-some year history of the art in Quebec, through costumes, props, training equipment and more.

Monet - Dr Mitch-approved! The people who brought you the Van Gogh immersive experience now shift their attention to one of the most iconic of the French Impressionist painters, with Imagine Monet. Now on at Arsenal Gallery in Little Burgundy, it's like taking a bath in works by Claude Monet (1840-1926). The roughly 35-minute show introduces you to his work, and then you are immersed in his iconic water lilies and Japanese footbridge scenes, as well as rich snapshots from nature, beaches and busy French streets and ports. A meditative visit with one of the greatest painters. Extended until March 27.

Exporail, the Canadian train museum in St Constant presents: Train, a Railroad to Dreams: A World in Miniature. It’s an homage to toy trains… so you start with the smallest of the trains, then pivot to marvel at the 50 life-size vehicles on display in the Grand Gallery.