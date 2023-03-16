iHeartRadio
Satisfied with Quebec's health-care system? The government wants feedback


The Quebec government wants to know what residents of the province think of the health-care system.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Thursday a pilot project that will survey those who have used the province's health and social services network and ask them to give their thoughts on their satisfaction with the care they received.

"Our health plan is based on the vision of improving the patient experience by having a more human and more efficient network," said Dubé in a news release. "It is therefore important to measure the satisfaction of Quebecers with their health network so that services meet their expectations."

The government hopes to extend this style of engagement to all Quebec institutions in the future.

The results of the survey will be added to the network's scorecard as of Tuesday.

The health ministry's performance dashboard includes information such as wait times and number of patients in the different sections of the network.

Consult the dashboard here

The following health-care institutions are currently participating in the survey:

  • Cote-Nord health and social services centre
  • Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean health and social services centre
  • Montreal East Island health and social services centre
  • Sainte-Justine Hospital
