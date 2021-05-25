Sauvetage Animal Rescue 'in shock' after bear captured in Dorval apparently euthanized

Sauvetage Animal Rescue says it was shocked to hear that the bear spotted in Dorval over the weekend was apparently euthanized.

On its Facebook page, the organization stated it had heard, "the bear was not frightened enough by humans and was likely to re-offend, creating a public safety risk."

Montreal police received a 911 call on Sunday afternoon about the bear, who had sought refuge under a tree in someone's backyard.

By 8 p.m., authorities confirmed the bear had been captured by agents from Quebec's Forestry Ministry.

It was tranquilized and placed in a cage to be transported for release.

"We were not contacted by the Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks to indicate that another decision had been made," Sauvetage Animal Rescue stated. "We are in contact with several shelters that could have taken the young bear in, if releasing it was impossible."

Residents in Dorval had been urged to stay indoors Sunday while animal control was called in to detain the bear.

Sauvetage Animal Rescue told CTV News it plans to find out why the bear was euthanized.