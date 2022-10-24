iHeartRadio
Say no to sexy Halloween nurse costumes, says Quebec's order of nurses


To those considering dressing up this Halloween as a fetishized nurse, Quebec's order of nurses says you should think twice.

"The eroticization of the profession is socially and professionally unacceptable," the president of the OIIQ said in a press release.

"The choices offered in stores or online are scary!" he added, noting the scientific profession has evolved and those stereotypically sexy portrayals only devalue nurses and their work.

The order has decided to launch what it’s calling a "shock" campaign on social media, to persuade partygoers and trick-or-treaters to leave the hot nurse costume in the cupboard and to go with a costume that looks more like a real nurse’s uniform instead.

While the OIIQ is not about to start producing Halloween costumes it said, it has come up with a version which portrays nurses in a realistic way.

A present-day and accurate costume it suggests, would include a set of classic, cotton medical scrubs, the kind worn daily by doctors and nurses in the province’s hospitals and clinics.

It would also include, a stethoscope, a hospital identification card and a mask, which the order said presents a more “credible choice,” when dressing up as a nurse.

