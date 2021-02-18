iHeartRadio
-8°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Schitt's Creek star from West Island sends video love letter to hometown teachers

image.jpg

Emily Hampshire may be famous now, but that doesn’t mean she’s forgotten her old stomping grounds in Pointe-Claire.

And when the Schitt’s Creek star got a small request from a childhood friend, she seized the moment to send back a love letter to area that helped raise her.

Lindsay Reid, Hampshire’s old friend, is a teacher at Evergreen Elementary School in St-Lazare. She asked through Instagram if the actress would consider sending a video message to her colleagues for staff appreciation week at Lester B. Pearson schools.

They had a fan club for Schitt’s Creek, she explained in the message. And they’ve been having a rough fall, so anything to help raise spirits would be good.

Hampshire did more than that—she gave extensive shout-outs, putting together a video the teachers say they never would have expected.

“I was nervous before I watched the video, but it kind of felt like we were about to meet her—just to have a personal message from somebody,” said one kindergarten teacher, Caroline Chevrier.

It was a reminder that even when kids grow up, and even if they make it big, many still think often of the teachers who nurtured them.

“You can tell she respects teachers so much, and feel like they made her life,” Chevrier said.

Watch the video above to see the full television report.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error