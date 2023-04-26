iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

School bus, tractor-trailer destroyed in industrial fire in Saint-Leonard


The Montreal police arson squad is investigating an industrial fire in the Saint-Leonard borough early on April 26, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating a fire in an industrial building that completely destroyed a school bus and tractor-trailer.

Police report that a 911 call around 12:45 a.m. reported a fire in the back of an industrial company on Magloire Street near Lafrenate Street in the Saint-Leonard borough.

When police arrived, firefighters had the blaze under control, and there were no injuries.

The two vehicles, however, were destroyed, and there was significant damage to the Garage D. Geranio auto mechanic shop.

"The circumstances and cause of the fire remain unknown," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils. "No incendiary object was found."

The file was transferred to the arson squad because the cause of the fire remains unknown, Chevrefils said.

Investigators will go to the scene on Wednesday to try to determine the causes of the fire. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*