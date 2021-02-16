Schools closed across southern Quebec as storm forces snow day

Several Quebec school boards are closed as snow continues to blanket parts of the province.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall alert, warning of low visibility and intense winds as 15 to 20 centimetres of snowfall is expected in Montreal, Laval, Longueuil, and Chateauguay.

Snowfall began late Monday evening and is expected to continue into Tuesday night.

As the snow tapers off, temperatures are likely to plummet overnight on Tuesday, descending to a low of minus 23.

Sunny skies and high winds are expected on Wednesday. A high of minus seven could fall to a blistering minus 23 with the wind chill in the morning. The afternoon is expected to warm to a tropical minus 14 with the wind chill.

Parts of SW QC already closing in on 15cm. Light #snow will continue into this evening. #Montreal could see about 20cm. NE wind 30-50km/h will cause blowing and drifting snow and reduced visibility on the roads. #SnowfallWarning @CTVMontreal #qcstorm pic.twitter.com/vL5Bas4VBv

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante wrote on social media Monday that city crews were prepared to clear the city's roads through the storm.

Here's a list of schools, boards, and service centres (CSS) that are closed today:

Montreal

English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson School Board

CSS de Montreal

CSS Marguerite-Bourgeoys

CSS Pointe-de-l'Île

Montérégie

Riverside

New Frontiers

CSS Des Grandes-Seigneuries

CSS Des Hautes-Rivières

CSS Des Patriotes

CSS Marie-Victorin

CSS Trois-Lacs

CSS Vallée-des-Tisserands

Laurentians

Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier

Lanaudiere

CSS Des Samares

Eastern Townships

Eastern Townships School Board

Schools Closed

Collège Charlemagne

Collège de Montréal

École Buissonnière

École bilingue Notre-Dame de Sion

Faith Chrisitan Academy

Giant Steps School

Greaves Adventist Academy

LCC

Miss Edgar's and Miss Cramp's

Montreal Oral School for the Deaf

Peter Hall School

Priory School

Sacred Heart School

Selwyn House

St. George's Elementary and High School

The Study

Vanguard School

West Island College

Some schools are continuing classes, but only online

Trafalgar School for Girls

Kells Academy

Kuper Academy

Loyola High School

College de Bois-de-Boulogne

Daycares

CPE Dollard

CPE Hebrew Academy

CPE Hebrew Day School and Day School Tots

CPE Lachine

CPE les Bois Verts

CPE McGill

CPE NDG Play & Care Center

CPE Shalom (Ville St Laurent)

CPE Tindale St Georges

CPE Treehouse in Hudson

JPPS Children's Centre

The same system is expected to bring heavy snow to portions of southern Ontario. Toronto could see 15 to 20 centimetres. Parts of the Maritimes are bracing for a combination of snow, freezing rain and rain.

Through the week, temperatures are expected to hover around minus seven to minus five, with mostly cloudy conditions

-- With files from CJAD reporter James Foster and Lori Graham