Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames traded to Montreal Canadiens: TSN

Calgary Flames' Sean Monahan laughs as he skates during practice in Calgary, Monday, July 13, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary Flames forward Sean Monahan has been traded to the Montreal Canadiens, according to TSN's Chris Johnston.

The Brampton, Ont. native played 65 games last season, with eight goals and 15 assists. He was initially selected sixth overall by the Flames in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Hearing that Sean Monahan is being dealt to the #habs to help clear space for Nazem Kadri's signing in Calgary.

— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 18, 2022

Monahan has scored 212 goals and 462 points in 656 career NHL games.

The 27-year-old missed 39 games over the past two seasons due to hip surgeries.

He was reportedly traded to clear a spot for Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche.

- With files from TSN.

 

