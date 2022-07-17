iHeartRadio
Seaplane crash in Mauricie, Que. leaves one dead, thousands without power

photo: CTV Montreal / Cosmo Santamaria

A 63-year-old man has died following a seaplane crash in Quebec's Mauricie region Sunday afternoon.

A seaplane was seen falling over the Saint-Maurice river before crashing into the waters around 3:45 p.m.

Provincial police (SQ) say electrical cables were damaged in the fall.

According to Hydro Quebec's power outage website, more than 5,000 households are now without power in South Shawinigan.

SQ divers reported to the scene of the accident Sunday to assist the fire department.

The man was recovered and transported to hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Speaking to The Canadian Press Sunday afternoon, the SQ did not know if other people were on board the aircraft.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board has been notified of the accident.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 17, 2022.  

