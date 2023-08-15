iHeartRadio
Seaplane crashes into St. Lawrence River near Quebec City


A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

A seaplane crashed into the St. Lawrence River between Neuville and Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, near Quebec City, on Tuesday evening, police say.

It is not yet known whether there were any casualties.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed that the aircraft crashed into the river at around 8 p.m. near the banks of Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly, in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

About an hour later, first responders were still conducting initial search and rescue operations, so little information was available.

"We have all the emergency services on site: Coast Guard, police, fire and ambulance. An SQ watercraft has located the aircraft near Saint-Antoine-de-Tilly," said Sgt. Béatrice Dorsainville, an SQ spokesperson.

"We are in the process of taking steps and procedures to follow up. It's still ongoing."

At around 9:30 p.m., the SQ was unable to say how many people were on board the aircraft.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 11, 2023.

