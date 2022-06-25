Man who fell in Quebec river and disappeared found dead

A man in his 20s was found dead on Saturday after falling into the Ouareau River in Rawdon, Lanaudière, Friday afternoon.

The victim appears to have lost his footing on a rock in the Cascades Park before being swept away by the current, according to the spokesman for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), Stéphane Tremblay.

Patrol officers combed the riverbanks around 4:45 p.m., before SQ fire department boats continued their search on the river.

The SQ helicopter was also dispatched to the scene in the late evening.

The search was interrupted at dark on Friday night, but resumed Saturday morning, including with SQ divers.

Divers found the man's body around 10 a.m.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 24, 2022.