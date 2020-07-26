Search continues for man carried away by current at Cap-Saint-Jacques

The search continued Monday morning for a 51-year-old man who was swept away by the current at the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, in the west of the island of Montreal, on Saturday.

Emergency responders received a 911 call on Saturday around 2:35 p.m. about a man in distress in the Rivière-des-Prairies, in a section of water along the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

"Emergency services of the Canadian Coast Guard, the Montreal Fire Safety Service, Urgences-santé as well as the nautical unit of the SPVM were dispatched to the scene," said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

He said the search continued until nightfall before resuming Sunday morning and again on Monday.

It's still unclear how the man ended up in the water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 26, 2020.