iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Search continues for man carried away by current at Cap-Saint-Jacques

image.jpg

The search continued Monday morning for a 51-year-old man who was swept away by the current at the Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park, in the west of the island of Montreal, on Saturday.

Emergency responders received a 911 call on Saturday around 2:35 p.m. about a man in distress in the Rivière-des-Prairies, in a section of water along the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro.

"Emergency services of the Canadian Coast Guard, the Montreal Fire Safety Service, Urgences-santé as well as the nautical unit of the SPVM were dispatched to the scene," said Montreal police spokesperson Julien Lévesque.

He said the search continued until nightfall before resuming Sunday morning and again on Monday.

It's still unclear how the man ended up in the water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 26, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error