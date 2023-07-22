iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Search continues for Ukrainian refugee who went missing after swim in Quebec river


A Surete du Quebec police helicopter takes off to evacuate people from a campground the was isolated after a landslide, in Riviere-Eternite, Que., Sunday, July 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard says officers are searching the banks of the Etchemin River near St-Anselme, Que. and a police helicopter will survey the water later today.

A team of divers was assisting with the search, but police said a strong river current forced them to suspend their work Thursday afternoon.

Police have described the refugee as a man in his 20s but have not confirmed his identity.

Michael Shwec, president of the Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, says the man is 21 years old and has a mother, twin brother and younger brother who are also in Canada.

Laura Torres, who works with a group that helps immigrants settle in Quebec, said the man's mother called police about her missing son on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*