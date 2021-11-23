Search for missing 15-year-old girl in the Eastern Townships resumes

The search for a teenager who has been missing since Saturday afternoon in the Eastern Townships continued on Tuesday.

Coralie Lessard, 15, left her family home in the Omerville sector of Magog on foot at 4 p.m., but did not return home afterwards.

In various interviews given to the media, her mother insisted she was in a good mood when she left the house and there was no indication that she had run away.

Annie Lessard said her daughter frequently took walks near a bike path leading to Sherbrooke, further east.

Nearby hunters say they saw a girl in the area about an hour after she left home.

Memphrémagog police says it has reason to believe that the teen may be in danger. Coralie had psychological problems, and left a cryptic note before she disappeared. She wasn’t dressed to face the cold, and investigators hope she sought refuge somewhere.

The force is asking Omerville residents to look around their property and surrounding areas to ensure that the girl has not taken refuge there. They're also asking hunters to check their timelapse cameras for signs of the teenager.

À la demande de Régie de police Memphrémagog, le Réseau Enfants-Retour fait appel à votre collaboration pour retrouver Coralie Lessard 15 ans, vue pour la dernière fois le 20 novembre 2021 à Omerville dans la région de Magog.



Please Share! pic.twitter.com/FLRzUvHtWW

Various police and civilian resources are working to locate her.

Lessard is 1.58 metres tall, weighs 45 kg, has blue eyes and long, brown/blond hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a black quilted coat, a black hoodie, black leggings and black ankle boots.

She was also carrying a headlamp.

Anyone with information on the possible whereabouts of Coralie Lessard is asked to contact Memphrémagog police immediately.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 23, 2021. With files from CTV News Montreal's Stephane Giroux.