Search for missing man, 77, last seen in Park-Extension


Janusz Marian Wolny, 77, was last seen in Montreal's Park-Extension neighbourhood on July 27, 2023. Photo source: Montreal police (SPVM)

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for your help to find a man who disappeared on Thursday.

Janusz Marian Wolny, 77, was last seen in Montreal's Park-Extension neighbourhood, said police in a news release Sunday evening.

He is described as five-foot-nine with a medium build, white hair and blue eyes. Police say he often travels on foot, by taxi or public transportation.

Investigators say they have reason to fear for Wolny's health and safety and ask anyone with information to call 911.

