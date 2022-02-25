Search for missing Montreal man, 23, continues

Montreal police (SPVM) are still searching for 23-year-old Pablo Andrew Aguirre Jacome, who has been missing for nearly a month.

Jacome, who speaks Spanish, is described as having light-to-medium skin with brown eyes and brown hair, weighing 132 lbs with a height of 5’5”. He was last seen wearing a coat and black sport pants.

He last seen on Jan. 30 at approximately 8:30 p.m. near the St-Michel metro station. His family fears for his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact their neighbourhood police station.