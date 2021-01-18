Search for missing snowmobiler on Lake of Two Mountains partially suspended

The search for a snowmobiler who is missing in Rigaud, Monteregie, about 45 minutes west of Montreal, was partially suspended on Sunday night.

The search, which is focused on the Lake of Two Mountains and its surroundings, has been underway since Saturday.

"There is an amphibious vehicle which has been made available to the police for the search," said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Sergeant Claude Denis.

Ground searches were also underway along the banks and the SQ helicopter was also involved on Sunday afternoon. While surveillance is being maintained on Sunday night, the situation will be re-evaluated when daylight resumes on Monday.

A search was also carried out on Saturday, but it was suspended after dark.

"The missing man is in his 50s and left yesterday (Saturday) by snowmobile from the municipality of Rigaud to get to Ile Bizard by travelling on the Lake of Two Mountains," said Denis. "It is extremely dangerous to travel by snowmobile on the lakes at this time of year." The missing 54-year-old snowmobiler was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

There was no report for an injured snowmobiler at a hospital, during the usual SQ checks as of Sunday morning.

