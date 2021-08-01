Search is on for two hunters missing in Outaouais since Friday

Quebec provincial police say they are searching for two hunters in the Outaouais region who have been missing since Friday.

Jonah Dewache, 32, and Dustin Odjick, 37, from Kitigan Zibi First Nation in Maniwaki, northwest of Montreal, were identified as the missing men.

Police spokeswoman, Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville says the men could possibly be in the sectors of Ferme-Neuve, in the Laurentians region, or Grand-Remous, in the Outaouais.

Dorsainville says the hunters were driving a black, Ford F-150 vehicle registered in Quebec.

She also described Dewache as 6-foot-2 and 150 lbs. wearing dark clothes, while Odjick is 5-foot-8 and 233 lbs. with a green raincoat and jeans.

The police are not able to provide any further details regarding the circumstances surrounding their disappearance but a search on foot and by vehicle is continuing Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 1, 2021.