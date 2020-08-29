Search ongoing for man who went missing on the Mistassini river in Quebec
A search is underway to find a man who was reported missing on the Mistassini River in Albanel, Quebec.
His boat was discovered empty with the engine running at around 5:45 p.m. Friday.
The police were called to the scene after the discovery of the rowboat near a waterfall (la Huitieme Chute) on the Mistassini River, said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville.
"There is a nautical team and an investigator who were dispatched to the scene last night. There was a search that was carried out until nightfall on the water and the banks," said Dorsainville.
The search resumed around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, both on the water and on the banks. Help from SQ divers was not requested.
"The search resumed very early this morning with foot patrol boats on the banks. We also have ATV teams, and there are watercraft at different points because it is a place where there are a lot of waterfalls," she added.
Everything indicates that the man was alone at the time of his disappearance.
-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2020.
