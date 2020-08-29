iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Search ongoing for man who went missing on the Mistassini river in Quebec

A search is underway for a man who went missing on the Mistassini River in northern Quebec. SOURCE: MRC de Maria-Chapdelaine

A search is underway to find a man who was reported missing on the Mistassini River in Albanel, Quebec.

His boat was discovered empty with the engine running at around 5:45 p.m. Friday.

The police were called to the scene after the discovery of the rowboat near a waterfall (la Huitieme Chute) on the Mistassini River, said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville.

"There is a nautical team and an investigator who were dispatched to the scene last night. There was a search that was carried out until nightfall on the water and the banks," said Dorsainville.

The search resumed around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, both on the water and on the banks. Help from SQ divers was not requested.

"The search resumed very early this morning with foot patrol boats on the banks. We also have ATV teams, and there are watercraft at different points because it is a place where there are a lot of waterfalls," she added.

Everything indicates that the man was alone at the time of his disappearance.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2020.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1598794524&size=Large

    The Biodome is Back

    Charle-Mathieu Brunelle joins the show to tell us what's new at the Montreal Biodome See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1598792102&size=Large

    Bill Brownstein: Canadian content making a splash in the USA

    Bill Brownstein of the Montreal Gazette joins the show to give us the latest news in entertainment See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
  • image.jpg?t=1598791977&size=Large

    New Covid19 Test?

    Dr. Christopher Labos joins Ken for the Sunday Morning House Call  See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
Typo or error
Typo or error