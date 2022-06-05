iHeartRadio
Search resumes for man whose boat capsized in Baie-Comeau

Quebec Provincial Police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The search resumed early Sunday morning to find a man whose boat capsized the day before in Baie-Comeau, Que.

The man, who is in his thirties, was part of a group of five fishing in the Dallaire river on Saturday.

The boat capsized around 12:50 p.m. Four people, including two children, were rescued, but the man could not be found.

The SQ says four of their boats are on the scene, and divers will join the search.

All four were sent to hospital, but only one has been released as of Sunday afternoon. However, Quebec provincial police (SQ) say none are facing life-threatening issues.

According to information gathered by police, only the children were wearing their life jackets on board the boat.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on June 5, 2022.

