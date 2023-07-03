iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Search resumes for two people after Quebec landslide


image.jpg

The search resumed early Monday morning for a man and a woman reported missing after being swept away by a collapsing road in Rivière-Éternité, Saguenay in eastern Quebec.

Two helicopters, water teams, several walkers and around 20 members of the Association québécoise des bénévoles en recherche et sauvetage are scouring the area.

Divers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) are also on site, but first to take soundings of the seabed.

"The search is progressing, but it's not easy," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Hugues Beaulieu in an interview with The Canadian Press. "The river is at three times its natural flow.

"There's a lot of debris left by the landslides. It complicates the work. Three people were swept away by the collapse of rue Notre-Dame, which leads to the Fjord-du-Saguenay national park, but one of them, a man in his forties, was rescued and is still in hospital."

EVACUATIONS

On Sunday, the SQ had to relocate 94 people by helicopter from the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq) campsite in the Parc du Fjord-du-Saguenay, cut off by the collapse of rue Notre-Dame.

Route 170, which runs through the municipality, was badly damaged and requires urgent Transport Ministry (MTQ) work.

Around 400 residents of Rivière-Éternité were also taken in by the neighbouring municipalities of L'Anse-Saint-Jean and Saint-Félix-d'Otis, which quickly set up disaster service centres.

Some residents have chosen to stay in their homes, but must be wary of the quality of the water, which they are advised to boil.

According to Environment Canada, Rivière-Éternité received 130 mm of rain in two hours on Saturday.

Sépaq announced that the Baie-Éternité sector of Parc national du Fjord-du-Saguenay is closed until further notice and that customers with reservations in the next few days will be contacted to reschedule their stay or obtain a refund.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 3, 2023.   

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*