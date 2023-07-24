iHeartRadio
28°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Search resumes for Ukrainian man missing after swimming in Quebec river


A Quebec provincial police badge is seen in Montreal on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police have resumed searching the banks of a river southeast of the provincial capital for a Ukrainian refugee in his 20s missing since last Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec provincial police continue to search the banks of a river southeast of Quebec City for a Ukrainian refugee missing since Wednesday.

Sgt. Jean Raphael Drolet says officers are searching the shoreline of the Etchemin River near St-Anselme, Que., assisted by a police helicopter.

Drolet says officers will continue searching on the ground but not inside the water because divers determined the current was too strong -- as has been the case since Thursday.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress has said the missing man is 21 years old and has a mother, twin brother and younger brother in Canada.

A local community group that helps immigrants settle into the region south of the provincial capital has said the man's mother told police on Wednesday that her son went missing after he went swimming in the river.

Authorities have been searching for the missing man since Thursday morning.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*