Search team finds body of missing Quebec swimmer

The Sureté du Quebec was searching Lac St. Louis on Wednesday July 18, 2018 for a pair of missing fishermen (CTV Montreal/JL Boulch)

The body of a 49-year-old swimmer who went missing in Quebec's Mauricie region was found Sunday morning around 11 a.m. 

The man disappeared Saturday night while swimming across the Bastican River.

Police and emergency services working out of the Mékinac MRC were called to the scene at 7 p.m., after the man disappeared in the water near Notre-Dame-de-Montauban.

Another person was accompanying him on his excursion.

Walks, divers, firefighters and a Surete de Quebec (SQ) helicopter took part in the search. 

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 24, 2022. 

