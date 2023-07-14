iHeartRadio
Search underway in Quebec town for missing port-a-potty


Photo of a missing portable toilet shared on the Saint-Ferdinand, Que. Facebook page on July 13, 2023.

The search for a missing port-a-potty is underway near Saint-Ferdinand, a town in the Centre-du-Québec region.

The municipality put out a call for witnesses on Facebook Thursday.

"It was rented for the triathlon, and as the latter is an OSBL [a non-profit organization], it can not cover the cost of the toilet," the post reads.

The Lac William Triathlon took place on July 9 with over 140 participants, according to Victoriaville publication La Nouvelle Union.

The toilet was on the corner of 10th Road and Gosford Road.

Anyone with information on the privy's location is asked to contact the municipality directly at 418-428-3480.

