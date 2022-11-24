iHeartRadio
Freezing rain warning ended for Montreal


image.png

A low-pressure system moving into southern Quebec early Friday brought in patchy freezing rain before the morning rush hour.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued freezing rain warnings that included Montreal and the surrounding areas, but those warnings were lifted just before 10:30 a.m.

UPDATED: #FreezingRain #Warnings dropped for #Montreal & #Ottawa
Winds will now pick up:
SW 30-60 km/h this aft.
@CTVMontrealpic.twitter.com/NgxCUOj9DF

— Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) November 25, 2022

Ice buildup was expected to be light, in the range of one to two millimetres. Dryer weather is expected Friday afternoon.

Montreal is expecting a high of 4 C on Friday, which is a couple of degrees above average.

North of the city, into parts of the Laurentians, light snow is expected. Areas north of the Saint-Lawrence could see about five centimetres of accumulation.

Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend, and another round of rain is expected. Montreal could see about 10 millimetres beginning Sunday afternoon.

