Seasonal parking restrictions in effect for April 1 in Montreal

Drivers beware — parking restrictions are in effect now due to spring cleaning on the city streets.

The restrictions begin April 1 for street cleaning and maintenance service and drivers will have to remove their cars on streets or face a ticket. 

Vehicles will have to be removed during certain hours of the day, so drivers are being advised to pay close attention to street signage. 

The city also recently extended free parking downtown until Labour Day. Street parking in Ville-Marie is free in parking spaces that are usually paid from Fridays after 6 p.m. through Sundays until Sept. 6.

