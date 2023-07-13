Second downtown Montreal shooting in less than 24 hours

An 18-year-old man was shot and injured Wednesday evening after an altercation between two groups broke out in downtown Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the young man was conscious when he was brought to hospital, but his life is not in danger.

Authorities were called to the scene on St-Catherine Street and Union Avenue around 10:50 p.m.

Those reportedly involved fled the scene before police arrived, and no arrests were made.

A section of St-Catherine Street up Robert-Bourassa Boulevard was closed overnight while SPVM investigators looked for witnesses and surveillance cameras.

The incident marks the area's second shooting in less than 24 hours. Early Wednesday morning, less than a kilometer away, a man was shot and injured at the intersection of St-Catherine and Drummond Streets.

With files from The Canadian Press.