Second food item recalled from Montreal company after it was not packaged safely

A second item from a Montreal company has been recalled because it was not prepared and packaged safely, Quebec and Montreal food-safety authorities announced Thursday.

On Monday, 200-ml containers of basil pesto were voluntarily recalled by Pastavera (12001 Rita-Levi-Montalcini Ave.). Now, hot peppers in oil from the same company have been added to the list.

Both items were on sale until Monday (Feb. 24). The containers bear Pastavera's house label. The containers of pesto are pictured above.

Anyone who has purchased the product is being warned not to consume it, but to either return it to the store or throw it away, even if it does not smell or appear suspicious.

Pastavera is voluntarily recalling the product, according to the recall notice by Quebec's Ministere d'Agriculture,

Pecheries et Alimentation and the Division de l'inspection des aliments de la Ville de Montreal.

The precautionary recall notes that no cases of illness have been linked to the product that is being recalled.