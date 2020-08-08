iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Second Port of Montreal union to begin strike on Monday

Containers are unloaded at the Port of Montreal in Montreal on July 20, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A second union representing Port of Montreal workers is going on strike.

On Saturday, the International Longshoremen Association, which represents 150 workers, said it will join the Canadian Union of Public Employees in striking as of Monday. A day earlier, CUPE officials said they would launch an indefinite strike on Monday following a breakdown in negotiations over wages and scheduling should no agreement be reached by the end of the weekend.

The ILA said they were concerned about work schedules and the increasing use of technology, which they said would eliminate their workers' tasks.

The union criticized the Maritime Employers Association for refusing to come to the negotiating table since July 5.   

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

CJAD contact information

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*