Second suspect charged with second-degree murder in killing of Jannai Dopwell-Bailey

A second suspect has been charged following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, Montreal police confirmed Friday.

Police said in a news release Friday afternoon that its major crime section arrested 18-year-old Andrei Donet.

He's facing several charges, including one count of second-degree murder in the teen's Oct. 18 slaying outside his school in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood. The 16-year-old was rushed to hospital after the attack around 3 p.m. but was later pronounced dead.

Donet is also charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, failure to comply with an order to not posses a weapon, and various drug offences, according to Quebec's prosecution office.

Donet appeared in the Montreal courthouse on Friday afternoon to face the charges.

On Oct. 21, a first suspect, a minor, was arrested following the fatal stabbing and was also charged with second-degree murder as well as conspiracy.

Police say they are still searching for a third suspect they believed is implicated in Dopwell-Bailey's killing, which marked the city's 25th homicide of the year. Anyone with information can call 911 or contact police anonymously at 514-393-1133.

Dopwell-Bailey's death sent shockwaves through the city. The attack tool place in broad daylight, and his alleged killers were quite young.

Less than a month later, another Montreal teen, 16-year-old Thomas Trudel, was killed after being shot in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood.

Trudel's death prompted an outpouring of support from elected officials in Quebec, but Dopwell-Bailey's family said the same support wasn't offered to them after their loss.

Premier François Legault laid flowers at a makeshift memorial for Trudel, and Mayor Valerie Plante held a news conference after his dealth along with Montreal police (SPVM) chief Sylvain Caron offering support to the family. Neither made a similar gesture after Dopwell-Bailey was killed.

Hundreds of people gathered for Dopwell-Bailey's funeral on Nov. 19, with his mother, Charla Dopwell, renewing her demands for justice for her son and loved ones sharing memories about the teen's charm, his energy and his love for singing and dancing.