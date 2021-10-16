iHeartRadio
Second woman stabbed in Montreal on Saturday morning

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

Montreal police are investigating a second woman being stabbed on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the two assaults are not connected.

Police spokesperson constable Julien Levesque reported that a 911 call alerted officers after a woman was stabbed in a commercial building on Berri St. near Rene-Levesque Blvd in the Ville-Marie borough.

"They located a woman, who had been injured in the upper body by a sharp object," said Levesque.

The 20-year-old woman was conscious when transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

A security perimeter has been erected, and there are no suspects.

WOMAN IN STABLE CONDITION

The assault is not connected to the assault earlier Saturday morning in which a 50-year-old woman was stabbed in an apartment building.

Police have arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with that assault.

