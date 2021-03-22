Secondary 3, 4 and 5 students in Quebec's orange zone return to school full-time

Quebec Secondary 3, 4 and 5 students living in the orange zone will return to full-time classes starting Monday.

These students were previously alternating between face-to-face days and virtual home school.

Face masks continue to be required at all times for students in the school and on school grounds.

Beginning March 26, students from different class groups within the same school will also be able to participate in after-school activities. The maximum number of participants is set at 12 students for outdoor activities and eight students for indoor activities.

The regions currently in the orange zone are Gaspesie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Cote-Nord, Abitibi-Temiscamingue, Nord-du-Quebec, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Outaouais, Capitale-Nationale, Chaudiere-Appalaches, Estrie, and Mauricie--Centre-du-Quebec.

As of March 26, Gaspesie–Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Cote-Nord and Nord-du-Quebec will move to the less restrictive yellow zone.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.