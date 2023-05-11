iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Section of Quebec highway destroyed by flooding to reopen Thursday


image.jpg

The section of Route 138 located in the Rivière des Mares area of Baie-Saint-Paul in Charlevoix will be reopened to traffic late Thursday.

The section was closed on May 1 following a sudden rise in water levels in the area that damaged the roadway.

Charlevoix--Côte-de-Beaupré MNA Kariane Bourassa and Minister of Transport Geneviève Guilbault explained that the recent inspection of the structure of Monseigneur-De Laval Boulevard on the affected section revealed no damage.

However, the roadway in the vicinity of the structure was heavily affected, and major repair work was required.

Alternating traffic using flagmen could be required, if necessary, in order to complete the work in progress.

Bourassa highlighted the fact that Route 138 is the main artery in Charlevoix and that its reopening will restore communications and facilitate the transportation of people and goods.

Baie-Saint-Paul Mayor Michaël Pilote added that this artery is vital for the economy of the Charlevoix region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 11, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*