Police make arrest after security camera catches suspect torching car south of Montreal

Longueuil police say they have made an arrest in a car fire in the parking lot of a hospital near Montreal thank to tips from the public.



A 38-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the arson, and he is expected to appear in court later in the day. The act was caught on a surveillance camera.

Police said the suspect, who they allege filled up a windshield washer fluid container with gas at a nearby station, walked into the employee parking lot of Charles-Le Moyne Hospital around 2:20 a.m. on April 19 and tried to break the window of a car parked there.

When that failed, they allege he doused the car with gasoline. At first, he unsuccessfully tried to set the car on fire using a cigarette, police allege, then successfully did so using a lighter.

Police said the suspect left the scene before emergency services arrived soon after.

On Tuesday morning, Longueuil police released the above video of the suspect setting the car ablaze.

They are asking anyone with information on the suspect to contact them, confidentially if so desired, by calling 450-646-8500.