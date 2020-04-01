Security checkpoints added in several Quebec regions to limit the spread of COVID-19
Checkpoints will be added in and around four Quebec regions as of noon on Wednesday to limit non-essential travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, as public health officials work to limit the spread of the virus.
These changes will affect:
- The Outaouais region;
- The municipalities of Antoine-Labelle and Argenteuil in the Laurentians;
- Autray, Joliette, Matawinie and Montcalm in the Lanaudiere region;
- La Tuque in the Mauricie region
The Surete du Quebec will be working with the Gatineau police and Outaouais public security to implement measures to limit travel in these regions to essential services only.
On Tuesday, Quebecers were asked not to travel between regions unless absolutely necessary.
#COVID19 : Poursuite des contrôles routiers dans les régions confinées. Les citoyens collaborent très bien. Avant de vous déplacer entre région, demandez-vous si votre déplacement est essentiel. Consultez : https://t.co/sJWtM8pqTV. #cavabienaller pic.twitter.com/3GcbMCXrMM— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) March 29, 2020
Latest Audio
-
What you should be doing if your business is closed to be prepared for the comeback!Bob Phibbs, retail doctor
-
-
How have you been grooming yourself during this pandemic?Fernando Marcantonio from L’Atelier Gents Cassandra Balenzano, runs Haircraft by Cass in Mississauga