See the map: Tracking COVID-19 cases across Quebec Digital reporter Amy Luft Federal health officials are expanding testing for the fast-moving outbreak so that any American with a doctor's order can be tested with no restrictions. (Getty Images) View full-screen presentation here Are bike shops essential businesses? This owner says yes Quebec's bike shops are among the businesses forced to close due to being non-essential, but some owners say they could be helping the province out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cancelled flight? Travellers say refunds are hard to come by The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of many Quebecers trips abroad but those assuming they are due for a refund on their flights may be in for a shock. What is an essential service? Workers worry about COVID-19 on the job While the COVID-19 crisis has sent unemployment numbers skyrocketing across Canada, some of those who still have jobs are wondering whether enough is being done to protect their health. YourStory CJAD Newsletter Teaser Latest Audio Pandemic is complicating divorce--Maitre Hammerschmid answers questions What's it like to have the Coronavirus? Are you feeling overwhelmed? Here are some ways to make it better! Typo or error