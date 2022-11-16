Seeking a way out of Liberal party crisis: interim leader Tanguay says it's time to 'get back to basics'

Interim Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) leader Marc Tanguay recognizes that the crisis that has shaken the party for more than a month may hurt the public's perception of the political party.

He said he believes changing the perception will be a challenge he and his team will have to overcome in the coming months.

"We must demonstrate that we are a party close to the people, in their perception. That's the challenge we have," Tanguay said Wednesday at a scrum on the sidelines of a three-day caucus of 19 Liberal MNAs ahead of the Nov. 29 start of the legislature.

He is "clear with the challenge that's in front of us," saying he is convinced that exiting the crisis will be possible if the Liberal MNAs "work on files that speak to Quebecers."

We need to "get back to the basics of our existence as members of the national assembly. This is what will justify our presence, what will confirm our relevance," said Tanguay, who recognized the "breakdowns" that have plunged the Liberals into an unprecedented crisis.

On Oct. 3, the Liberals suffered the worst defeat in its history. Since then, party leader Dominique Anglade resigned, while the MNA for Vaudreuil, Marie-Claude Nichols, was expelled from the caucus because she refused to take on the role of spokesperson. Attempts to convince her to rejoin the caucus were unsuccessful.

Choosing who would get the job of third deputy chair of the national assembly, which was coveted by two MNAs, Nichols and the MNA for Viau, Frantz Benjamin, brought the crisis to a head. Benjamin came out on top, while bridges were broken with Nichols.

On Sunday, Tanguay tried to patch things up by proposing the coveted position be held for two years by Nichols and for another two years by Benjamin. Nichols agreed, but Benjamin, who had been assured of the appointment, did not appreciate the proposal and threatened to leave the caucus.

Tanguay backed down and rescinded his earlier agreement with Nichols, who was left feeling excluded a second time by her political family.

Tanguay said Wednesday he has not contacted Nichols since she reaffirmed her choice Tuesday to sit as an independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 16, 2022.