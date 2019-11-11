Semafo raises death toll to 39 from ambush of bus convoy in Burkina Faso

MONTREAL - The death toll from last week's attack on employees of a Canadian gold miner in Burkina Faso has been raised to 39 people.

Montreal-based Semafo Inc. previously reported at least 37 fatalities after an ambush Wednesday on a bus convoy headed to its Boungou gold mine in the West African nation.

The company says 241 of its employees, contractors and suppliers were travelling in the convoy with a military escort when they were attacked about 40 kilometres from the mine.

Besides the fatalities, 60 people were injured and one is unaccounted for in what is believed to be the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso since 2015.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but the country has seen a significant rise in jihadist violence in recent years.

The company says it began transporting people from the mine site by helicopter over the weekend. It suspended operations at the mine following the attack.