Seniors' coalition organizing major summit to address homecare

A seniors' coalition is organizing a major summit to discuss issues of homecare in Quebec.

The National meeting for the maintenance of homecare is scheduled for May 8 in Quebec City.

It is a follow-up to the report by Health and Welfare Commissioner Joanne Castonguay, tabled in January, which expressed concerns about Quebec's homecare model, calling for it to be overhauled.

Castonguay is expected to give the opening address at the summit, organized by the Coalition for the Dignity of Seniors.

The coalition comprises six associations with a total of 150,000 members.

Discussions at the summit will focus on the findings and recommendations of the commissioner's report.

The aim of the conference is to reach an agreement on a list of specific demands, which will then be given to the government.

