Seniors will have free public transit in Montreal starting next summer


image.jpg

Public transit will be free for seniors across the island of Montreal as of July 1, 2023.

The free fare applies to buses, metros, commuter trains and the coming REM rails located in "Zone A" of the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM)'s system.

In other words, if you're a senior travelling within the agglomeration of Montreal, you can ride free as of next summer.

Off-island areas like Laval, Longueuil, and the North and South Shores are not included.  

The initiative will cost the City of Montreal $40 million per year. A campaign promise for Mayor Valerie Plante, she is expected to make the official announcement next week, when she unveils the city's 2023 budget.

She said in a tweet that the measure is intended to help seniors fight isolation and inflation.

 

Dès juillet 2023, le transport collectif sera gratuit pour les 65+ ans à Montréal!

Une mesure qui permet aux personnes aînées de participer pleinement à la vie en société et à la transition écologique. Et c’est un bon moyen de lutter contre l’inflation!#polmtl @stm_nouvelles pic.twitter.com/2RxaaPRDeI

— Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) November 23, 2022

- With files from CTV News Montreal's Christine Long. 

