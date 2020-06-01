Sentencing for Saint-Jerome man who murdered two in 2017 begins Monday
The sentencing of Saint-Jérôme man Ugo Fredette who was found guilty of killing two people in September 2017 will begin on Monday.
The 44-year-old was found guilty by jury in October 2019 for the first-degree murder of his ex, Véronique Barbe, and a man named Yvon Lacasse. Both victims were killed on Sept. 14, 2017.
Fredette appealed the verdict and is calling for a second trial.
Over the next four days, lawyers will call witnesses and present their arguments at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse.
First degree murder automatically carries a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 25 years. The Crown, however, is requesting that Fredette spend a minimum of 50 years behind bars – 25 years per murder.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 1, 2020.
